Retro Productions Presents A Zoom Benefit Reading Of THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

Retro Productions will present a live benefit reading of The Man Who Came to Dinner by Moss Hart and George S. Kaufman on Friday, February 26th at 7pm EST. Proceeds from the "pay-what-you-will" fundraiser will help fund future Retro productions. The reading is directed by Sara Thigpen and will be presented over Zoom. The play features the song "What Am I to Do?" with music and lyrics by Cole Porter. Tickets and more information can be found at www.retroproductions.org.

Sheridan Whiteside, nationally renowned radio host, finally agreed to dine at the home of the Stanley family when he slipped on their doorstep, breaking his hip. A tumultuous six weeks of confinement followed, where the Stanley living room is monopolized by the Falstaffian invalid, along with a veritable parade of strange gifts, bigger than life friends, even convicts invited to lunch for his pet charity. When his beloved secretary Maggie falls in love with the local newspaper editor, Whiteside is confronted with a choice; trick the young man into falling in love with someone else, or risk losing Maggie forever.

The reading features C.K. Allen, Greg Oliver Bodine, Christopher Borg, Heather E. Cunningham, Desmond Dutcher, Shay Gines, Pilar Gonzalez, Rebecca Holt-Gilmore, Amanda Jones, Yeauxlanda Kay, C.J. Malloy, Sean Mana, Antonio Miniño, Joseph Mathers, Elise Rovinsky, Anthony Simone, Alisha Spielmann, Matthew Trumbull, and Kristen Vaughan.

The production team includes costume accessories design by Kathryn Squitieri, vocal consultant Ricardo Rust, and stage management by Elizabeth Ramsay.

Retro wishes to express their gratitude to the Performers' Unions: Actors' Equity Association, SAG-AFTRA, AMERICAN GUILD OF MUSICAL ARTISTS, AMERICAN GUILD OF VARIETY ARTISTS through Theatre Authority, Inc. for their cooperation in permitting the Artists to appear on this program.