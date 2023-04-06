Ren Gyo Soh And Joseph Ehrenpreis Present A New Multimedia Show, ICEBERG, At Grace And St. Paul's Church In New York City

Ren Gyo Soh and Joseph Ehrenpreis have announced their collaborative production, ICEBERG, which will be presented in May 13 rd Saturday 2023 at Grace and St. Paul's Church in NYC.

ICEBERG is a 45-minute multimedia piece that combines theater, chamber orchestra, visual art, and butoh to detail the journey of discovering personal fluorescence in life, giving the audience an experience of tension and release. The physical body of the iceberg is a metaphor for society, expressing daily life with pressures and expectations, but the piece ends with performers and orchestra members finding solace to melt and bloom into a scenery of Spring on stage.

Created & directed by Saki Kawamura. Music Composed by Dan Langa. The company includes Miles Butler, Annie McCoy, Zak Ma, Joseph Ehrenpreis, Jay Julio, Nicole Brancato and Rocío Díaz de Cossío. Produced by Ren Gyo Soh & Joseph Ehrenpreis

JOSEPH EHRENPRIES is a renowned artist and multi-instrumental performer who specializes in playing the 8-string "Brahms Guitar." He has gained international recognition for his unique repertoire for this instrument, which includes premiering new music and transcribing works originally written for other instruments. In 2020, he released his debut album, New Music with Brahms Guitar, Volume 1, which was fully funded by the Illinois Arts Council. He also released Sunrise in Africa: The Solo Guitar Works of Taiwo Adegoke in 2022, a self-produced project that showcases the rich musical culture of West African tribes. Joseph was a fellow at Bang on A Can and is currently studying under Benjamin Verdery at the Yale School of Music. Joseph hopes to use music to promote peace and solidarity in the world.

Ren Gyo Soh is a multi-award winning New York based Butoh theatre group which founded by a Japanese artist, Yokko in 2014. It dedicates to create and produce a work through

collaborations, organize an event such as UNFIX NYC, and offer training opportunities. Since

2021, RenGyoSoh created Artist Lab (Playground) program to opened the possibilities to

develop a new work by early career artist. Ren Gyo Soh's primal mission is to be a cultural

bridge in the world by not only carrying individual voices but through collaboration, and

cultivates new forms of theater that reflect our evolving culture. Our work is constantly

challenging to our society, our audience, and our own limitations. Instagram: @rengyosoh Website: www.rengyosoh.com

PERFORMANCE DATES: Grace and St. Paul's Church, NYC: Saturday, May 13, 2023. 7:30pm

RUNNING TIME: 45 minutes

TICKET PRICE: Early Bird $18, Student&Artist $20, General Admission $25

TICKET LINK: Click Here