Rebel Playhouse Presents TEN MINUTE TUESDAYS, A Virtual Family Event

Rebel Playhouse will present a virtual play festival TEN MINUTE TUESDAYS just in time for the holidays!

Learn more about the plays here:

"The Ready for Confetti DLC Pack" by Ryan M. Bultrowicz, Directed by Jasmin Malave, release date: 12/15/20

Melissa and Krysta are two gamer friends who have been crushing zombie heads together for years, but when the world goes into quarantine a sad revelation is made.

"Garden State" by Sam Hamashima, Directed by Jessica Stahmer, release date: 12/22/20

After being trapped in a glass jar, Polly must find her way home before nightfall. Unfortunately, knowing your way around the forest isn't something every busy-bee knows! With the help of two fireflies, Polly must see how she can get home, and how she must listen to more points of view.

"Lily and Tessa's Super Star Show, Episode 37" by Devon Hayakawa, Directed by Jordan Officer, release date: 12/29/20

It's time for Lily and Tessa's Super Star Super Special Show, and they're going to revive all of their greatest hits (Avril Lavigne dance routines, Clueless monologues, and even some surprise poetry)! The only problem is that Lily still hasn't shown up yet...and Tessa might have to do the whole show alone. Explores themes of self-expression, lost friendships and LGBT youth.

"Almost Fairy Time" by Diana Burbano, Directed by Arif Silverman, release date: 1/5/21

Four little Shakespearean fairies try to figure out how to get the old man out of his rut. A magical new look at the possible voices behind classic plays.

The repertory cast for these four plays includes Cynthia Gonzalez, Kenisha Morgan and Karla-Joan Rivera.

Each of the four plays will premier online on Tuesdays at 7PM on 12/15/20, 12/22/20, 12/28/20, 1/5/21 Links are available via Pay-What-You-Can Donations at www.rebelplayhouse.org/shows Suggested donation is $10 per play, $30 for the four-play pack. Each play will remain viewable online for one week after the respective release dates.