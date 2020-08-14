Rattlestick Playwrights Theater And New York Theatre Salon Present A LOVE LETTER TO LEBANON

The August 15 performance raise money for those affected by the explosion in Beirut.

In the wake of the horrible explosion in Beirut on August 4, Rattlestick Playwrights Theater, New York Theatre Salon, and the team members behind Global Forms Theater Festival are coming together to host A Love Letter to Lebanon, a benefit performance on Saturday, August 15th at 1pm EST to raise money for those whose lives have been affected by the explosion. Visit rattlestick.org for more information.

The event is Free and open to the public, and we encourage donations to one of the many causes at Beirut, No Show Tonight and United for Lebanon, along with Lebanese Red Cross, Lebanese Food Bank , Impact Lebanon - Lebanese expat group partnering with Baytna Baytak (Our House is Your House) and others, Offre Joie housing restoration, and Donner Sang Compter.

Featuring multidisciplinary performances and conversations, "A Love Letter to Lebanon will create a communal experience to both celebrate Lebanese culture and raise necessary funds. Jody Doo and Salma S. Zohdi will host this event which will feature artists fajjr+ali, Olivia Abiassi, Najat Arkadan Washington, Nora Armani, Sarah Bitar, Leila Buck, Catherine Coray, Myrna Davonne, Ryan J. Haddad, Dave Hall, Ismail Khalidi, el-Walad (Mohamad J. Hodeib), and Hiba Sleiman. "A Love Letter to Lebanon" is co-produced by Rattlestick Playwrights Theater and New York Theatre Salon and curated by Lucy Powis, Chrysi Sylaidi, and Salma S. Zohdi.

Visit https://www.rattlestick.org/20192020-season/2020/8/15/a-love-letter-to-lebanon-1 for more information.



