Rachel Leigh Dolan, Shiloh Goodin and James Harkness Will be Mentors for New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab

New York Theatre Barn will present its final Choreography Lab of 2021, the Open Lab, on Monday, October 18th, 2021 at 7PM EDT. This lab will be a virtual hybrid presentation that will focus on creating movement at the intersection of theatre and film. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the focus of the Open Lab is about facilitating relationships, giving choreographers the freedom to work on a project of their choice with a mentor who will help elevate their work and career. For the first time, the mentors are all alumni of the program and include Rachel Leigh Dolan (two time Helen Hayes Award-winning choreographer), Shiloh Goodin (Paradise Square) and James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud). The mentors will meet with the three choreographers to discuss an initial approach into the work, and will provide feedback during their rehearsal process. The participating all female-identifying choreographers include Ariana Andretta, Sarah Juliet Shaw and Christine Shepard.

Participating lab dancers, musicians and performers include Rachel Mia Ackerman, Lauren Cagnetta, Jackie Evans, Marjorie Failoni, Morgan Harrison, Nicholas Nazzaro, Rodney Jackson, Dainique Jones, Natalia Nieves, Katie Rose Stephanson, Satori Folkes Stone and Ross Thompson. Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer.

The 45-minute live virtual presentation will be available on New York Theatre Barn's YouTube channel and Broadway on Demand. Now in it's 8th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.