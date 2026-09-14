ROMEO & JULIET Reimagined as Genderqueer Love Story is Coming to The Underground Theatre Alliance

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The Underground Theatre Alliance will bring a bold new vision to Shakespeare's most celebrated tragedy this November, staging Romeo & Juliet with a sapphic twist, set against a black and white world that slowly turns to color as this fated relationship transforms the lovers' community. Performances will take place November 13-15.

Directed by Laura Clinton and Daniel Walton, this production rejects the distinction between these warring families, distilling the Capulet-Montague feud into the one thing both families can agree on: their contempt for each other. In this version of Verona, the greyscale status quo is challenged by the vibrancy of our title characters. As palms meet and palmers kiss, their world transforms into color.

The production will integrate sleight of hand and stage magic to create a fantastical world that honors the essence of Shakespeare's text while shedding new light onto this enduring love story.

The cast includes Clarissa Hernandez as Romeo, Carolyn Oursler as Juliet, Alex Rafala as Lord Capulet, Laura Santo as Lady Capulet, Sophia Carlin as Nurse, Milton Daniel Lopez as Friar Lawrence, Kyle Castillo as Mercutio, Kiera Egan as Benvolio, Julia Cahn as Tybalt, Emerson Helmbrecht as Prince, Paolo Ragusa as Paris, Renee Hapeman as Sampson/First Watchman, Jessie Kay as Gregory/Second Watchman, Sarah Bottino as Abraham/Friar John, Julia Marie Black as Lady Montague/Apothecary, and Matthew Fay as Montague.

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