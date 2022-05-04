REWIND: AN 80s POP MUSICAL Echoes Twin Brothers Geoffrey and Sam Rose's Own Music Biz Experience 

REWIND, a time-bending musical tale of lost dreams and the magic of second chances, was inspired by twin brothers Sam and Geoffrey Rose's experience of making music in the 1980's and '90s.

Having a musical track record that includes writing a hit record for Dave Koz, and writing and performing a song for the original Karate Kid movie (1984), they left the business for new careers in their forties (Geoffrey as a therapist and Sam as a nutritionist). Ten years ago they felt the itch to create music together again, and from this was born the idea to write a musical set in their favorite musical era. What started as a labor of love, evolved into a crowd-pleasing original pop musical that celebrates the sound and culture of the '80s. Mining their own rich experiences, they created an amalgam of characters from the colorful and creative talents they worked with over the years as they formed numerous bands; toured nationally; wrote songs for the marketplace; developed recording artists; and most importantly just tried to survive in the music business' ever-changing scene.

Brimming with nostalgia and packed with original 80's style pop music, REWIND is a love letter to one of music's most remarkable decades. REWIND tells the story of a powerful producer who derails a young girl's promising music career. When the producer meets an untimely end he is barred from heaven. To gain entrance he must, with a little help from the Universe, rewind time and help her reclaim her true destiny. REWIND was the 2019 winner of the Encore! Producer's Award at the Hollywood Fringe Festival and was previously nominated for Outstanding Songwriting for Musical Theater.

The show will be performed on May 11th, 12th and 14th as part of CreateTheater's upcoming New Works Festival at Theatre Row's Theatre Four, (410 West 42nd Street) https://newworksfest.org