REALLY REALLY Brings 'Me Too' to Summerfest

A collective of young artists will present Paul Downs Colaizzo's Really Really, a deep examination of the consequences of an average night out gone wrong. Co-directed by NYU graduates Reilly Johnson and Meghan Mulcahy, the show will play at New York Summerfest on September 16, 18, and 21. Tickets are $23 and can be reserved online through Summerfest at https://newyorktheaterfestival.com/really-really/

Really Really explores the aftermath of a college party after two students have a sexual interaction in which no one can agree whether or not it was consensual. In the chaos that follows it becomes clear that the truth is not so important as survival.

"I came across Really Really and was struck by its unabashed investigation of both sides of the 'Me Too' era's most vital conversation," says co-director Reilly Johnson. "And now here we are, this many months later, and the buzz around 'Me Too' has sort of died down. But it's vital that we keep this conversation about consent and sexual assault going, and this play can be part of that."

Really Really first premiered at the Signature Theatre in Arlington, VA where it broke box office records. It then moved to New York where it played as part of MCC Theatre's 2012/2013 season and was extended twice due to popular demand.

Co-directors Mulcahy and Johnson are both actors-turned-directors and recent NYU graduates making their directorial debuts.

Augustus Oicle will play the role of Davis opposite Reilly Johnson as Leigh. Other performances by, Brian Sanchez, Buchanan Highhouse, Jackson Dockery, Natalie Shinnick and Courtney Sumlin.

Fight/intimacy choreography is by Emily Wirthwein.





