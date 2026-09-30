REAL ESTATE by Isa Spector to Play at The Barn at Lee

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The Barn at Lee, the theater development space and residency program known for supporting unique voices and new works of experimental theater, opens its doors again this fall with a presentation of REAL ESTATE by Isa Spector. Isa Spector is a writer, choreographer and director based in New York. Spector creates performance between theater and dance, spinning stories of contemporary life through strange and fantastic movement. Spector's work has been presented in theaters, museums, office buildings, nightclubs, parks and radio stations.

REAL ESTATE arrives at the Barn on the heels of two sold-out runs in New York. Hailed by the New York Times for its "witty wordplay puzzles full of choreographic twists," REAL ESTATE centers on David and Robert, who are constantly moving: moving houses, moving bodies, moving around their desires. Subtle and sexy, their story muses on the pleasure and plight of relocation.

REAL ESTATE will play for three performances running October 15, 16, and 17 at 7 PM at The Barn at Lee (345 Spring St, Lee, MA 01238).

The October production also marks the beginning of a longer collaboration between Isa Spector and The Barn at Lee and introduces Spector's work to local audiences ahead of a weeklong artist residency at the Barn in Spring 2027 that will culminate in a public presentation.

'We meet artists where they are,' says Zach Donovan, cofounder of The Barn at Lee. 'Each year we solicit applications from emerging theater artists for our residency program, and we see artists and projects in all different stages of development - from first impulses to final presentations. With Isa, we were excited by the work they had already created as well as their ideas for what to make next. We saw an opportunity to share an incredible work of theater with our audience and support Isa's next piece.'

The Barn at Lee's season-long partnership with Spector highlights the organization's interest in experimental performance that pushes the boundaries of distinct mediums. 'The interconnection of choreography and text has long driven experimental performance, and in our fifth year, we're turning our eye toward movement: as expression and as narrative, within and without. Through a series of programs and performances by an exciting slate of emerging artists, we'll explore movement as action, as impulse, as performance.' Tickets for REAL ESTATE are on sale now here.

Ticket Information:

October 15, 16, 17 | 7 PM | REAL ESTATE BY ISA SPECTOR. All seating is General Admission. GA tickets start at $25, with $65 Sustainer and $125 Pay-It-Forward options for patrons with the means to support a fledgling theater organization. The Barn at Lee also offers subsidized tickets for audience members with valid EBT/WIC/CC cards through the Card to Culture program, which provides free admission to all our shows. No one will be turned away for lack of funds. For more information or questions please emai

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