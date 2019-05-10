RABBIT HOLE Comes to Hell's Kitchen This June

Nuance Theatre Co. in association with LungTree Productions presents David Lindsay-Abaire's Pulitzer Prize winning drama RABBIT HOLE at The NuBox in Hell's Kitchen. Performances run June 1 - 23, 2019.

Synopsis : Becca and Howie Corbett have everything a family could want, until a sudden, life-shattering car accident claims the life of their little boy, turning their world upside down. As this bittersweet story opens, 8 months have passed since the tragic accident and the family is still in mourning over their devastating loss. With honesty and humor, they work through their grief and pain searching for comfort as they try to cope and find their way back to the light of day.

John DeSotelle directs a strong ensemble cast that features Nancy Wolfe*, Maggie Alexander, Michael Filisky, Rachael Worthington* and Brandon Raines in this powerful story of overwhelming loss, love and family. Matt Imhoff ( Proof, Hamlet) returns to Nuance as the Scenic and Lighting designer.

Nuance Theatre Co. under the artistic direction of John DeSotelle, is gaining a reputation of presenting incredible theatrical performances - with compelling ensemble acting, and atmospheric lighting and sound that enrich ambitious and immersive set designs - all within the confines of an intimate theatrical venue celebrating the experience of Close-up Theater. Nuance Theatre Co. is partnering with LungTree Productions to produce Rabbit Hole . LungTree founded in 2014, is committed to producing accessible, relevant theater merging social and artistic responsibility. Both companies along with the cast and crew of Rabbit Hole have named The Compassionate Friends as their chosen charity pledging 10% of all the ticket sales to this organization supporting families after the death of a child.

Rabbit Hole opens June 1 and runs through June 23. Tickets are $20 and $25.

10% of all ticket sales will be donated to The Compassionate Friends . Thursdays, 7:30pm June 6, 13, 20

Fridays and Saturdays, 8pm June 1, 7, 8, 14, 15, 21, 22

Sundays, 3pm June 2, 9, 16, 23

Monday, 7:30pm June 10

Tuesday, 7:30pm June 18

The NuBox - at John DeSotelle Studio, 754 Ninth Ave., 4t h Floor, New York (corner of 51s t and 9t h ).

For tickets go to www.NuanceTheatre.com





