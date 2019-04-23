Queens Theatre To Present Comedy RELIC This May

The Queens Theatre may cause a stir when it premieres Relic, or, I Was Bubbie's Favorite by Joel Feinman (as told to Lojo Simon), an outrageous new comedy by playwright Lojo Simon and directed by Will Pomerantz, that explores the cult of celebrity, religion and idolatry in modern times. The play, set in the Queens neighborhood of Rego Park, revolves around an out-of-work actor who finds what purports to be the world's greatest relic in his grandmother's attic, offering him the fame and fortune he always sought. He discovers, however, that it may not be all he wants! Performances will be held Friday, May 10th through Sunday, May 19th (Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays).

Starring Adam Green in a one-man show (portraying 17 characters), Relic will produce almost as many questions as it does laughs as the main character faces the challenges of instant celebrity brought on by his startling iconic discovery. Relic was part of the Queens Theatre's New American Voices Reading Series last year and has now earned its status as a full production in the venue's Studio Theatre.

"This play will both stun and amuse our audiences," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of the Queens Theatre. "While shocking at times, it is also a heartwarming story about family, tradition, celebrity and a young man's coming into his own. It is also chock full of laughs, stemming from the excellent writing of Lojo Simon, Will Pomerantz' brilliant direction and, of course, the comedic acting of Adam Green."

Adam Green is a phenomenal young actor, reminiscent of a young Robin Williams, who is able.

"Relic" revolves around a long-buried treasure. to transform himself from character to character from moment to moment. He has performed in various theater productions, including the following in New York: Signature, Primary Stages, Red Bull, Peral, Second Stage Uptown and Playwrights 59e50. In Washington, D.C., he has been an affiliated artist with the Shakespeare Theatre of DC (two Helen Hayes Nominations). Elsewhere, he has performed with the Hartford Stage, Barrington Stage, Alley Theatre and La Jolla Playhouse. On television, he has performed in "Law and Order: SVU," "The Village," "Billions," "The Good Wife," and "Madame Secretary." Green holds an MFA from NYU and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University.

Director Will Pomerantz has directed and developed new plays and musicals with such theaters as The Guthrie, American Repertory Theatre, 2nd Stage, Playwrights Horizons, The Public Theatre, Hartford Stage, New York Theater Workshop, The Kennedy Center, Soho Rep, The Williamstown Theatre Festival and The Mark Taper Forum. He has directed world premieres by such playwrights as John Guare, David Auburn, Neil LaBute, Craig Lucas, Kia Corthron, David Lindsay-Abaire, Noah Haidle, Linda Cho and Kira Obolensky. His production of The Blue Flower, swept all the major awards in the Boston area, including the Elliot Norton and the Independent Reviewers of New England awards. The New York production, produced by 2nd Stage, was named one of the 10 Best Productions of the Year by Bloomberg, and was nominated for a Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. His production of The Shape of Things was voted Outstanding Production of the year in Washington, D.C. and received a Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Performance. His production of Dai received a Drama Desk nomination for Best Solo Performance. He was Director-In-Residence for The Culture Project for six years. He has been the Boris Sagal Fellow in Directing for Williamstown Theatre Festival, Staff Repertory Director for The Acting Company, and is an alumnus of the Directors Lab at Lincoln Center, a Usual Suspect at New York Theatre Workshop, and a member of Ensemble Studio Theater. Will is currently the Associate Artistic Director of Bay Street Theater.

Author Lojo Simon is a playwright and dramaturg working on a two-year commission with Creede Repertory Theatre. Other recent productions include One Foot (Minneapolis Fringe, Salt Lake Fringe), J'oy Vey (Trinity Street Players), Nice & Slow (Noorda Theatre Center for Children and Youth), Adoration of Dora (KOLT Run Creations, Idiom Theatre, KCACTF/ATHE David Mark Cohen National Playwriting Award), Love All (OC-Centric New Play Festival), and Controlled Burn (MonoMyth Theatre). Lojo has worked as a dramaturg for Laguna Playhouse, Native Voices and private clients.

For tickets to Relic, click here.







Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You