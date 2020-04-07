Queens Theatre Presents Digital Play Reading Of One-Minute Plays

FLUSHING MEADOWS CORONA PARK - Queens Theatre joins nearly a dozen theaters and universities to present an evening of digital play readings of 62 One-Minute Plays on Zoom this Friday, April 10, at 7:30pm.

This is a chance for audiences to hear the immediate theatrical responses, ideas, and big questions posed by our artistic community in isolation, in microplay form. This is the first and last time the plays will be read out-loud. This program will be presented as a digital staged reading by QT's department of Community Engagement. It's recommended for aged 16+ as there may be adult themes and content.

The plays were submitted via an international open call to The One-Minute Play Festival (#1MPF), created by Queens Theatre's Director of Community Engagement Dominic D'Andrea.

Playwrights involved in the project include John B. deHaas, Jared Delaney, J. Emily Demarest, Charles E. Denk, Francesca DiRice, Marco Di Stefano, Craig Donald, Joseph Dougherty, Martha Douglas- Osmundson, Tammis Doyle, Danielle Dresden , Malcolm Drezner, Clare Drobot, Merridawn Duckler, Dale Dunn, Will Dunne, Carol Durant, Lily Dwoskin, Terrence P. Dwyer, Jack Dyville, Kelly Eatinger, Laura Edmondton , John Eldis, Isidore Elias, Kate Hock Elliott, Sean Christopher Ennis, Brian Epperson, Anna Evtunshenko, Jessica Farr, Dan Farren, Jessica Feder-Birnbaum, Jessie Field, Robert Fieldsteel, Sarah Fiete, L.H. Finigan, Timothy Flannery, Leigh Flayton, Louise Flory, Monica Flory, Stephen Foglia, Joe Forbrich, T. Cat Ford, Barbara Fox, Gabrielle Fox, Allison Frances, Glenda Frank, Lee Franklin, Alan Freeman, Seth Freeman, Rick Friesen, Lauren Fulton, Ira Gamerman, Gabi C. Garcia, Bonnie Milne Gardner, Libby M. Gardner, Jim Garvey, Justin Gates, Lupe Gehrenbeck, Hortense Gerardo, Carolyn German, Scott Gibson and Katelyn Gillette.

This program is FREE and will take place on Zoom. Space is extremely limited, on a first come/served basis. Register here: https://bit.ly/3e38OQZ





