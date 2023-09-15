Queens Theatre Adds CASA DE MUNECA, 2 - EL REGRASSO DE NORA to 35th Season Lineup

Queens Theatre has announced the addition of "Casa de Muñecas, 2" to its eclectic selection of events in its 35th season lineup. A renowned international cast brings Lucas Hnath's 8-time Tony nominated sequel A Doll's House to life, performed in Spanish with open captioning in English. Queens Theatre's new season runs from September 2023 through Spring 2024, and includes the return of the fun-filled WQXR's Classical Kids Fair, the sweet sounds of southern Brazil from the Alejandro Brittes Quartet, a special engagement of the contemporary dance company BODYTRAFFIC, and three musical adaptations for young audiences based on beloved children's books, and more. The season features a rich lineup of programming, including theater dance, music, and performances for children. More events will be announced over the course of the season.

"From a one-man production of the classic Star Wars Trilogy, to a performance by the one-and-only Charo and so much more, audiences will be delighted by the shows we have planned for them," said Taryn Sacramone, Executive Director of Queens Theatre. "This season absolutely reflects the high quality, exciting and diverse range of performances that people have loved finding at Queens Theatre for 35 years."

For more details and to purchase tickets Visit Click Here or call the Box Office at: (718) 760-0064.

Queensboro Dance Festival - Season Finale!

10th Anniversary Season

Friday, September 15 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, September 16 at 7:30 PM

Sunday, September 17 at 5:00 PM

Tickets: $27 each (includes $2 ticket fee)

All three nights for $66 ($60 tickets + $6 ticket fee)

10% student/senior discount available

After a summer of performing in parks, plazas, and streets across Queens, the Festival culminates on Queens Theatre's MainStage with a 3-night Finale featuring 25 professional dance companies from throughout Queens with a variety of dance styles from many different cultures and include Bolivian Caporales, tap dance, Kathak, hip-hop, Odissi, modern, Ecuadorian, ballet, Yosakoi Japanese dance, street jazz, belly dance, NY salsa, Mexican, Afro-Caribbean, house, Soca, Flamenco, and Southern Filipino. All ages welcome.

WQXR's Classical Kids Fair

Sunday, October 8th, 1:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Free

Join us for a fun-filled day of live performances, dance and songwriting workshops, arts & crafts, an instrument "petting zoo," and more! Participating partners include the Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College, Louis Armstrong House Museum, the Spanish-English music duo Musiquita, and Queens Theatre's very own teaching artists. The event is part of WQXR's ongoing mission to celebrate classical music's next generation of artists and audiences, and share pathways for kids to experience the joy, fun, and wonder of classical music. Recommended Ages: 4-12.

Alejandro Brittes Quartet

Thursday, October 5th at 7:00 PM

Tickets: $20 (includes $2 ticket fee)

Based out of Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul in southern Brazil, Alejandro Brittes Quartet innovatively explores the traditional, cross-border Chamamé musical genre whose epicenter is northeast Argentina, a confluence of indigenous Guaraní and Iberian Baroque influences, slow-cooked over centuries. Chamamé has been declared as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO. The Quartet is composed of Alejandro Brittes (accordion) from Argentina, Charlise Bandeira (flute), André Ely (seven-stringed guitar), and Carlos de Césaro (contrabass), all three from Brazil. All ages welcome.

Queens Theatre presents the TheaterWorksUSA production of The Lightning Thief

TYA Edition

Sunday, October 15th 1:00 PM

Sunday, October 15th 4:00 PM - ASL interpretation will be provided during the 4:00 PM performance.

Tickets: $20 (includes $2 ticket fee)

When teenager Percy Jackson discovers he's a demigod, he and his friends embark on an epic journey to find Zeus' missing lightning bolt and prevent a war among the gods. This dynamic musical adaptation of Rick Riordan's bestselling book, The Lightning Thief, features an exciting rock score. Recommended Ages: 8-12.

Race Chaser LIVE!

Special Event

Monday, October 23, 2023, 8:00 PM (VIP Event begins at 6:30)

Tickets: $27 for partial view, $52 for regular seating, $127 for VIP (includes $2 ticket fee)

Drag superstars Alaska and Willam break out of the podcast studio and hit the stage with an exciting LIVE version of their long running hit podcast! They'll discuss iconic moments from their favorite show, Drag Race, dive into some scalding Hot Goss and drag drama, and even welcome a special guest or two; all while looking stunning and glamorous. Stunts, shows, shenanigans, and a whole lot of DRAG!

VIP tickets include meet and greet with the queens, a special photo op and exclusive 'Unplucked' experience! This event is for ages 18+ only.

Calpulli Mexican Dance Company's

Dia de los Muertos

Saturday, October 28th at 3:00 PM

Saturday, October 28th at 7:30 PM

Sunday, October 29th at 2:00 PM

Saturday, November 4th at 3:00 PM

Sunday, November 5th at 3:00 PM

Tickets:

$40 Regular Seating (includes $2 ticket fee)

$30 Side Seating (includes $2 ticket fee)

10% student/senior discount available

Love conquers all - in the world of the living and the dead. 'Dia de los Muertos' celebrates our unending connection to our dearly departed. Don't miss this timeless love story full of rich Mexican tradition told entirely through dance and live music. "If 'The Nutcracker' is the go-to performance of the Winter months, 'Dia de los Muertos' should be made canon for the Fall." - Broadway World All ages welcome.

One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

Written and Performed by Charles Ross

Directed by TJ Dawe

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 1:00 PM

Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 6:00 PM

Sunday, October 29, 2023 at 4:00 PM

Tickets: $25 (includes $2 ticket fee)

Canadian actor and uber geek, Charles Ross, brings his solo madcap creation One-Man Star Wars Trilogy to the stage in this mind-bending whirlwind of a show. Ross retells the classic trilogy in 60 minutes- no costumes, no props, no sets- all the characters, the music, the ships, and the battles.

If your kid's name is Chewbacca, this show is a no-brainer. If not, get your nerd on and experience the global sensation loved by audiences from London's West End, Off-Broadway, Dubai, the Sydney Opera House, Lucasfilm, and Charlie's mom. The Force is strong with this one. One-Man Star Wars Trilogy performed with permission of Lucasfilm Ltd. All 'Star Wars' elements are property of Lucasfilm Ltd. All rights reserved. Recommended ages: 6 to Yoda.

Casa de Muñecas, 2

A Doll's House, Part 2

Written by Lucas Hnath

Produced and directed by Juan Montero

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00pm - OC [English]

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 8:00pm - OC [English]

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 3:00pm - OC [English]

Tickets: $32-42 (includes $2 ticket fee)

The return of Nora. Fifteen years after slamming the door on her husband in Ibsen's classic play, A Doll's House, Nora returns home in Lucas Hnath's incisive sequel, A Doll's House, Part 2, which was nominated for 8 Tony Awards on Broadway in 2017. Nora is brimming with newfound confidence as a successful writer, but her husband hasn't divorced her, and she faces many legal difficulties. Now, a renowned international cast featuring Lupita Ferrer (Venezuela) as Anne Marie, Lili Renteria (Cuba) as Nora, Raúl Cruz (Puerto Rico) as Torvald and Ariadna González (Venezuela) as Emmy, brings this timely new work to vivid life, performed entirely in Spanish and presented with open captioning in English.

Queens Theatre presents the TheaterWorksUSA production of Cat KidComic Club - The Musical

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 4:00 PM - ASL interpretation will be offered at the 4:00 PM performance.

Tickets: $20 (includes $2 ticket fee)

Cat Kid and Molly Pollywog have started an epic club to teach 21 rambunctious baby frogs how to make their own comics! Their fishy father Flippy is overjoyed that his kids will learn to unleash their creativity, but when the frogs' constant bickering and outrageous imaginations send their comics comically off the rails, Flippy flips out! Will the club survive? Will the frogs ever get along? And will creativity finally save the day? All will be answered in this madcap musical based on Dav Pilkey's irreverently hilarious book series.

Ballet Nepantla's Nacimiento - PREMIERE

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 8:00pm

Tickets: $22-$32 (includes $2 ticket fees)

10% student/senior discount available

Nacimiento explores pre-Hispanic rituals and the impact of colonization on the Americas. It fuses the history of the birth of the mestizaje with the emergence of Christianity and Christmas in the New World. Nacimiento examines stories of La Malinche, Juan Diego and the Virgen de Guadalupe, and other historical figures whose stories are seminal to the identities of the New World. Act II of Nacimiento demonstrates the festive nature of how Mexican Christmas traditions are celebrated today in Mexico and in North America, through the Posadas: celebratory dances and retelling of the Nativity scene. All ages welcome.

BODYTRAFFIC

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Sunday, January 14, 2024 at 3:00 PM - ASL interpretation will be provided during the 3:00 PM performance.

Ticket: $32-$42 (includes $2 ticket fees)

Los Angeles based BODYTRAFFIC has made waves from coast to coast with its far-reaching appeal. Artistic Director and Queens native, Tina Finkelman Berkett leads a masterful troupe, all nimble interpreters of each choreographers' distinct vision, this absorbing, thought-provoking, and vividly theatrical company assures an "absolutely joyous and oh-so-entertaining" evening of dance. Surprising and unforgettable, BODYTRAFFIC is "one of the most talked-about companies nationwide" (Los Angeles Times).

Charo

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM

Tickets: $37-$47 (includes $2 ticket fee)

There is only one Charo! While known for her big blonde hair, her high energy, bubbly personality, charming wit, and being a pure entertainer, her internationally acclaimed talent as a classic flamenco guitarist (she studied under Andrés Segovia Torres, the father of modern classical guitar) underscores her tremendously entertaining, high-energy show.

Giraffes Can't Dance - The Musical

Book & Lyrics by Gloria Bond Clunie

Music by Elton Bradman and Leela Oleszkiewicz

Based on the book by Giles Andreae and Guy Parker-Rees

Produced by Wishing Star Productions, LLC

Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 10th, 2024 at 4:00 PM - ASL interpretation will be provided during the 4:00 PM performance.

Tickets: $20 (includes $2 ticket fee)

All the animals in the jungle know their own special dance, but Gerald the Giraffe can't seem to move without a clumsy step. But with the help of a wise cricket, he finds his own song, and dances to the beat of his own drum! With puppets, African rhythm, and lots of dancing in this stage adaptation of the beloved children's book, Gerald learns that his differences are what make him special. Recommended ages: 3-8.

The Rainbow Fish

A Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia Production

Based on the book by Marcus Pfister

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM

Sunday, March 24, 2024 at 4:00 PM - ASL interpretation will be provided during the 4:00 PM performance.

Tickets: $20 (includes $2 ticket fee)

Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia's vibrant and multi-award-winning new show, The Rainbow Fish, includes an original stage adaptation of Marcus Pfister's colorful story plus two of the author's other tales: Rainbow Fish Discovers the Deep Sea and Opposites. Mermaid Theatre has earned international acclaim for its unique interpretations of the works of Eric Carle (The Very Hungry Caterpillar ), Leo Lionni (Swimmy, Frederick & Inch by Inch) and Sam McBratney (Guess How Much I Love You). These widely-travelled productions incorporate innovative puppetry, striking scenic effects, and evocative original music to provide very young audiences with an effortless introduction to the performing arts and the excitement of reading. Recommended ages: 4-8.

Pinocchio

A Tout à Trac production

Based on Carlo Collodi's Classic

Written and Directed by Hugo Belanger

English Translation by Bobby Theodore

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 1:00pm

Saturday, April 27, 2024 at 4:00pm

Tickets: $20 (includes $2 ticket fee)

Born from a talking piece of wood carved by the old Geppetto, the rebellious, cheeky and careless

Pinocchio discovers the meaning of growing up through a thousand trials. To become a real boy, he will have to face Mangiafuoco, the terrible Puppet Master, suffer the malice of Mr. Fox and his sidekick, the Cat, escape from Toyland and save his father from the belly of the giant fish!

Tactile Tours will precede each performance. Recommended Ages: 6 and Older.