QUILLÉN A New Musical To Premiere At Winterfest, December 13-17

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Teatro Latea unite to present the new Chilean musical Quillén at New York Theater Festival's Winterfest, December 13-17, 2022.

Quillén (key-YEN) is a story of a boy who has lost his father and who moves with his mother to a new home in Chile. His father was Mapuche, and in the new place the landlord knows the workings of the Mapuche spirit world. Quillén then embarks upon a journey to find out if his father has become an honored Pillan ancestor. Along the way, he meets characters from Chilean and Mapuche mythology who teach him about honoring his ancestors, honoring nature, and honoring his heart.

Quillén features a tuneful score of traditional and contemporary Chilean music composed by Pablo Concha with book and lyrics by Jamie Buxton. The production is directed by Braulio Basilio, music directed by Saul Nache, choreographed by Felipe Vasquez-Encamilla, and produced by Gustavo Brito.

The cast features Ruth Aguilar, Gustavo Brito, Alexandra Imbrosci-Viera, Milena Makse, Jazmin Simone Palmer, Tony Ramos, Kat Rodriguez, Isaiah Rosales, Kierstyn Sharrow, Felipe Vásquez-Encamilla, and stars Camilo Estrada as Quillén.

The production is stage managed by Deniz Demirkurt.

The New York Theater Festival Winterfest production will be presented at Teatro Latea, 107 Suffolk St., New York, NY 10002 for three performances: Tuesday, December 13th at 6:15pm, Friday, December 16th and 4:00pm, Saturday, December 17th at 9:00pm.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2213405®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Finnovationtickets.com%2Fproduct%2Fquillen%2F%3Ffbclid%3DIwAR3Aaj1692655TwGSag5gII5SqKm4a6r2XxwnGqsdFfaSLkvWsC5Fp7d3GM?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1. VIP tickets are $45.

Quillén was originally written and conceived as part of the New York University Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program. It was part of Latiné Musical Theatre Lab's table read series in July of this year.