Premiere of FLIGHT DELAY By Peter Anderegg Will Open at The Tank Next Week

On December 1st Thisbe Theater Company opens Peter Anderegg's Flight Delay directed by Kelly Morgan at The Tank. The production runs until the 18th at 312 West 36th Street in New York City.

Snowed in at an airport, a father meets one of his estranged middle-aged twin sons but doesn't know which, and his son is not about to tell him, not while there's a chance to settle old scores. With nowhere to go and little to do, the son alternates identities as he pursues his father from one waiting area to the next. FLIGHT DELAY shows how painful letting go of ancient resentments to finally take flight can be.

The production's cast includes Stephen Bradbury (Dwyer), Ginger Grace (Charlie), and Zach Wegner (F) and the creative team features Kelly Morgan (Director), Jeff Pajer (Scenic Design), Kevin Lloyd (Sound Design), Leanna Keyes (Lighting & Projections Design), Maribelle Flint (Production Stage Manager), Angela Renzi (Marketing), Denise Alexander (Producer).

PETER ANDEREGG (Playwright) After graduating from Ithaca College with a B.F.A. in playwriting, Peter spent time in New York writing radio ads for a major department store before moving to L.A. and writing cartoons for Hanna-Barbara, including Scooby-Doo, Gobots, and Yogi Bear. When a writers' strike derailed his career, he became a librarian and devoted the next thirty years to that profession. After retiring, he returned to playwriting and has seen several works produced, including Dead Mad (a play about a mother who follows her son everywhere, even after she dies), Matches (an anthology of nine 10-minute plays about obstacles to love), and Rot from Beneath (a play that corrects Shakespeare's Hamlet). Flight Delay is his first play produced in New York City.

KELLY MORGAN (Director) Founder/Former Producing Artistic Director of the Mint Theater where he produced and or directed numerous original plays. Direction includes: Steppenwolf Theater, (Uncle Bob w/Austin Pendleton); Lost Tribe Theater (A Creature Craving); Mint Theater (Thornwood by Tony Howarth w/ Rodney Scott Hudson, Jeremy Rudge w/Becky Ann Baker and Austin Pendleton; Contemporary American Theater Festival (Baby Dance), Independent Theater (Last Yankee); Long Wharf Theater (Medea w/Mary Vreeland); Edinburgh Festival (The Laramie Project and Women of Lockerbie); Cleveland Play House (The New Girl); Abingdon Theater (Another Vermeer by Bruce Robinson and Love Drunk by Romulus Linney; Theater for the New City (Playing Sinatra by Bernard Kops w/Austin Pendleton).

Stephen Bradbury (Dwyer) Theatre includes: Broadway: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child Original Broadway Company, Dividing the Estate, A Few Good Men. National Tour: 12 Angry Men. Multiple Off-Broadway and Regional credits. Television includes: "Law & Order: SVU" (recurring), "The Wizard of Lies," "The Blacklist," "Madam Secretary," "Person of Interest," "Louie."

Ginger Grace (Charlie) is delighted to be part of Thisbe Theater Company's FLIGHT DELAY! National: The Presidents (w/Rich Little). Off-Broadway: The Glass Menagerie (Austin Pendleton/Peter Bloch directing); Miss Julie (Pearl); Faust, and The Oresteia (CSC). Karen Sunde's To Moscow (Chain Lightning). Cat on a Hot Tin Roof and Vieux Carre (Mississippi Mud): Jenny Lyn Bader's In Flight (Turn to Flesh); Jason Jung's PANIC (Mother Invention). Regional: Eleanor Roosevelt: Her Secret Journey (Schoolhouse, Bram Lewis directing); Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf (Penobscot); The First Ladies Coalition (Austin Pendleton directing); The Belle of Amherst (William Roudebush directing); Ms. Grace's Inside Emily Dickinson: Her Poetry & Her Life. Film: Deborah Savadge's WEDDING MARCH, Winner: PBS Reel 13; Shimojima's 6-Minute Mom; Martine Sainvil's The Trouble With Tuesdays.

Zach Wegner (F) just closed in COMPLICITY at The New Ohio produced by Eden Theater. He also recently appeared in SATAN & GOD at Theatre Row, WORSE THAN TIGERS and RAW PASTA at The New Ohio, THE GLASS MENAGERIE with The Hypocrites in Chicago and Joe Orton's LOOT at The Westport Country Playhouse. New York: HOT STEAMS (45 Bleecker & NY Fringe), THE DEEP THROAT SEX SCANDAL ( 45 Bleecker), RICH BOYFRIEND (The New Group), Pinter's A SLIGHT ACHE & THE LOVER (Cellar Door). Television: "Blue Bloods" (CBS) "Law & Order: Criminal Intent" (NBC). Graduate of The School at Steppenwolf, The British American Drama Academy and is often found at HB Studio. Winter 2023 he will be appearing in Alex Agguire's M3LTDOWN at The Brick Theatre.