Pregones/PRTT Reveals 2024 Spring Season

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has announced a new slate of theater, music, and film events going up on its Bronx and Manhattan stages and digital platforms, through June 30. Pregones/PRTT’s award-winning acting and music ensemble gets top billing with a daring new staging of sci-fi musical The Desire of the Astronaut by Alvan Colón Lespier, and a first look at drag-themed musical Parrots at the Pagoda by Jorge B. Merced. Stellar guest artists and recurring series include the 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, featuring dozens of live action and animated films from around the globe; six 10-minute plays inspired by iconic Bronx hip hop artists including Big Pun and Cardi B, as part of 48 Hours In… El Bronx with Harlem 9.

Other notable highlights include a first showcase production of Brazilian body percussion musical Barba, directed by Luis Salgado of R.Evolución Latina; the 18th Annual March Is Music series, featuring nine world-class artists including the historic reunion of Puerto Rico’s Radio Pirata and Alex “Apolo” Ayala’s Big Band; and a first workshop production of Rachel Lynett’s Missing Socks, and a Line of Coke (or The Baby Fever Play), directed by Mino Lora of People’s Theatre Project.

“Dazzling and thought-provoking—those are the two main ingredients the artists are bringing to our stages this spring,” says Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT. “This bounty of theater, music, and film speaks to a moment of great ebullience and risk-taking in our communities. All our artists are driving with vision and intent, holding up a mirror to our society. I truly hope that audiences of all stripes will join us for the artistry, the insights, and, especially, the fun!”

Select performances are Free, other tickets range $15-$65 with multiple discount options. Additional event, location, and ticket information at www.pregonesprtt.org or by phone at 718-585-1202.

