Pregones/PRTT Reveals 2024 Spring Season

Learn more about the lineup here!

By: Jan. 31, 2024

POPULAR

ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming St Photo 2 Review: THE GREATEST HITS DOWN ROUTE 66 at 59E59 Theaters-A Thought Provoking, Charming Story Complemented with Folk Music
Photos: First Look at Chris Weikel's PRIDE HOUSE at The Flea Theater Photo 3 Photos: First Look at Chris Weikel's PRIDE HOUSE at The Flea Theater
Purple Light NYC Will Premier A Sample of Michael Roche's HIGH SCHOOL NEVER ENDS With Musi Photo 4 Purple Light NYC Will Premier A Sample of Michael Roche's HIGH SCHOOL NEVER ENDS With Music By Bowling For Soup and The Dollyrots

Pregones/PRTT Reveals 2024 Spring Season

Pregones/Puerto Rican Traveling Theater has announced a new slate of theater, music,  and film events going up on its Bronx and Manhattan stages and digital platforms, through June 30. Pregones/PRTT’s award-winning acting and music ensemble gets top billing with a daring new staging of sci-fi musical The Desire of the Astronaut by Alvan Colón Lespier, and a first look at drag-themed musical Parrots at the Pagoda by Jorge B. Merced. Stellar guest artists and recurring series include the 21 Islands International Short Film Fest, featuring dozens of live action and animated films from around the globe; six 10-minute plays inspired by iconic Bronx hip hop artists including Big Pun and Cardi B, as part of 48 Hours In… El Bronx with Harlem 9.

Other notable highlights include a first showcase production of Brazilian body percussion musical Barba, directed by Luis Salgado of R.Evolución Latina; the 18th Annual March Is Music series, featuring nine world-class artists including the historic reunion of Puerto Rico’s Radio Pirata and Alex “Apolo” Ayala’s Big Band; and a first workshop production of Rachel Lynett’s Missing Socks, and a Line of Coke (or The Baby Fever Play), directed by Mino Lora of People’s Theatre Project. 

“Dazzling and thought-provoking—those are the two main ingredients the artists are bringing to our stages this spring,” says Rosalba Rolón, Artistic Director of Pregones/PRTT. “This bounty of theater, music, and film speaks to a moment of great ebullience and risk-taking in our communities. All our artists are driving with vision and intent, holding up a mirror to our society. I truly hope that audiences of all stripes will join us for the artistry, the insights, and, especially, the fun!” 

Select performances are Free, other tickets range $15-$65 with multiple discount options. Additional event, location, and ticket information at www.pregonesprtt.org or by phone at 718-585-1202. Follow @pregonesprtt on Instagram, Facebook, and now Tik Tok! Detailed program descriptions below.

The 2024 productions of The Desire of the Astronaut and Parrots at the Pagoda are made possible, in part, with public funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency; the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council; and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature. March Is Music and Missing Socks are featured performances of the Alliance of Teatros Latinos NY’s 2024 Teatro Fest NYC. Other major support provided by Ford Foundation, Howard Gilman Foundation, National Latinx Theater Initiative, and Wallace Foundation. For a full list of funders, visit pregonesprtt.org.




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Brand New Comedy CELEBRITY CRUSH To Premiere At Chain Theatre Photo
Brand New Comedy CELEBRITY CRUSH To Premiere At Chain Theatre

CHAIN THEATRE presents the premiere production of CELEBRITY CRUSH, a brand new laugh-out-loud comedy, as a part of their Winter One Act Festival, Program #15. Join Shannon as chaos ensues when her celebrity crush wants to spend the night with her. Don't miss this fun and kooky comedy!

2
Apply Now for Writing Residency Program by Liberation Theatre Company Photo
Apply Now for Writing Residency Program by Liberation Theatre Company

Liberation Theatre Company, a Harlem-based independent theatrical producer and playwright development company established in 2009, is inviting applications from early-career Black playwrights to participate in the seventh year of their Writing Residency Program for 2024-2025.

3
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF Photo
A Daring Tale Of Iranian Girlhood And Womanhood Takes Center Stage In IN THE STILLNESS OF THE NIGHT At The Tank

In the Stillness of Night: A Daring Tale of Iranian Girlhood and Womanhood Takes Center Stage at The Tank. This powerful showcase explores the resilience of Iranian women and the intertwining of healing the past and present. Don't miss this thought-provoking production.

4
Jermaine Rowes TRANSITIONS to Premiere At Mabou Mines SUITE/Space Photo
Jermaine Rowe's TRANSITIONS to Premiere At Mabou Mines SUITE/Space

Jermaine Rowe's 'Transitions' premieres at Mabou Mines SUITE/Space, featuring dance, music, projection design, storytelling, and a live DJ.

More Hot Stories For You

Pregones/PRTT Reveals 2024 Spring SeasonPregones/PRTT Reveals 2024 Spring Season
Brand New Comedy CELEBRITY CRUSH To Premiere At Chain TheatreBrand New Comedy CELEBRITY CRUSH To Premiere At Chain Theatre
United Solo Festival Presents MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES In MarchUnited Solo Festival Presents MY MOTHER HAD TWO FACES In March
Apply Now for Writing Residency Program by Liberation Theatre CompanyApply Now for Writing Residency Program by Liberation Theatre Company

Videos

In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN Video
Nikki Renée Daniels & David Phelps Are Going Back to the Beginning in CHILDREN OF EDEN
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout Video
Get a First Look at the World Premiere of JONAH at Roundabout
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
After Vivaldi - New Music for Strings in Off-Off-Broadway After Vivaldi - New Music for Strings
Christ & St Stephen's Church (2/04-2/04)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Despertar Andino in Off-Off-Broadway Despertar Andino
Despertar Andino (9/29-7/11)
The Black King of Vaudeville in Off-Off-Broadway The Black King of Vaudeville
Bernie Wohl Center (2/03-2/03)
36 Blocks, A Call for Reparations in Off-Off-Broadway 36 Blocks, A Call for Reparations
Matthew Corozine Studio Theater (2/24-2/24)
Shakespeare's Macbeth in Off-Off-Broadway Shakespeare's Macbeth
The Players Theatre (2/02-3/01)
Xavier Smith's Ladies of Soul Tribute in Off-Off-Broadway Xavier Smith's Ladies of Soul Tribute
Joe's Pub (2/15-2/15)
Model Majority Lunar New Year Dragon Comedy Show in Off-Off-Broadway Model Majority Lunar New Year Dragon Comedy Show
Players Theatre (2/17-2/17)
Brendan Hunt: The Movement You Need in Off-Off-Broadway Brendan Hunt: The Movement You Need
SoHo Playhouse (2/07-2/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You