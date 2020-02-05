Playwright Paul Schwartz Will Premiere New Play MEASURE OF DOUBT At the Winterfest Festival of New PlaysThis March

Award-winning playwright and filmmaker Paul Schwartz (Member of the Playwrights and Directors Unit of the Actors Studio) and his new play called "A Measure of Doubt," (directed by Janet Bentley) is having its world premiere at the Hudson Guild Theatre in association with The New York Theatre Festival this coming March. Loosely informed by the Kavanaugh hearings, A MEASURE OF DOUBT explores the battle between the Left and the Right. The #METOO movement, and the very nature of jurisprudence in our society. At the same time it has at its center a gripping personal story of a young woman trying to find her identity, and a man faced with the question: "Am I defined by the worst thing I've ever done?"

The play stars Kathleen Simmonds, Steve Blanchard, Anna Holbrook (Miss America's Ugly Daughter, Daniel's Husband (Westside Theater, Primary Stages, Penguin Rep), and James B. Kennedy and is directed by indie theatre director Janet Bentley.

Show dates -

March 2, 2020 @ 6:15pm

March 6, 2020 @ 9pm

March 8, 2020 @ 3:30pm.

Tickets can be found here.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You