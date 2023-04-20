Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL Seeks Submissions

PCTC's Fight Forward Festival was designed to offer ample opportunity for playwrights to address a plethora of issues that need addressing.

Apr. 20, 2023  

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL Seeks Submissions

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company's Fight Forward Festival is currently seeking submissions.

PCTC's Fight Forward Festival was designed to offer ample opportunity for playwrights to address a plethora of issues that need addressing.

Get full details here:

"We have been very pleased with the submissions so far and are busy reading. But, since our announcement, a tsunami of horrific events (unfortunately, not new) has made it imperative that we focus our call for plays on the following three issues:

GUN VIOLENCE

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS, CHOICE

WHITE SUPREMACY

Make no mistake, they are all related. The voices that cry for liberty and freedom to own a gun, are the same voices that deny women control over their own bodies.

The same voices that claim to be patriots are the same voices that expel duly elected legislators for exercising their patriotic duty to protest.

The same voices that claim banning drag shows (to PROTECT the children), and denying LGBTQ people their rights, are the very voices that refuse to protect these same children from being slaughtered by assault weapons and unregulated access to guns.

And, it is no coincidence that these three issues dovetail into the overarching issue of the rise of (yes, I am going to write it!) Fascism/White Supremacy/the dissolution of democracy.

We urge you now and always to dig deep and rise to the occasion by creating a new 10-minute (or less) play highlighting one of these three aforementioned, intertwined issues.

If you have already submitted we will allow a second submission only on the three above issues."

Five plays will be selected and the winners will each be awarded a $100, prize, as well as a June, rehearsed public presentation; a three-day virtual presentation.

Deadline: May 15

10 minutes, No Submission Fee

Contact: Send submissions to PCTCFights@gmail.com by May 15th, 2023



Scott Leddys Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KINGS MEN Available Now On Audible Photo
Scott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On Audible
Crossover Artist and Actor Brian Cheney has teamed up with Audible to narrate Scott Leddy's novel, ALL THE KING'S MEN.
IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement Photo
IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement
IATI Theater brings a new striking story to its workshop production series. The program aims to push the boundaries of theater through experimental proposals, visceral storytelling, and unique visual explorations.
Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor Photo
Norton Museum To Acquire John Singer Sargent Portrait Of Amelia Earhart Benefactor
The Norton Museum of Art has announced the acquisition of the painting  Portrait of Mrs. Frederick Guest (Amy Phipps) (1905) by American artist John Singer Sargent. The portrait is a generous gift from the sitter's grandson, Alexander M. D. C. Guest, and the Guest family.
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13 Photo
Carnival Girls Productions Presents The World Premiere of THE MAGAZINE, May 4-13
Critically acclaimed playwright Christie Perfetti Williams's new play, THE MAGAZINE, will  have its World Premiere at the Sargent Theatre in Manhattan. The timely drama (mixed with  comedy) will have a limited run, May 4 – 13.

More Hot Stories For You


Theatre For Young Audiences/USA And Write Now Festival Announce The 2023 Write Now Dorothy Webb FinalistsTheatre For Young Audiences/USA And Write Now Festival Announce The 2023 Write Now Dorothy Webb Finalists
April 20, 2023

Theatre of Young Audiences/USA (TYA/USA), the national service organization supporting, connecting, and advocating for the field of theatre for young audiences, will co-present the 2023 Write Now Festival in partnership with Childsplay in May.
Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL Seeks SubmissionsPlayhouse Creatures Theatre Company FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL Seeks Submissions
April 20, 2023

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company's  Fight Forward Festival is currently seeking submissions.
Scott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On AudibleScott Leddy's Latest Suspense Thriller, ALL THE KING'S MEN Available Now On Audible
April 19, 2023

Crossover Artist and Actor Brian Cheney has teamed up with Audible to narrate Scott Leddy's novel, ALL THE KING'S MEN.
IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited EngagementIATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement
April 19, 2023

IATI Theater brings a new striking story to its workshop production series. The program aims to push the boundaries of theater through experimental proposals, visceral storytelling, and unique visual explorations.
NYCB's Chun Wai Chan Stars In New Work To Speak Out About AAPI HateNYCB's Chun Wai Chan Stars In New Work To Speak Out About AAPI Hate
April 19, 2023

 NYU Tisch will present Ariel Rivka Dance’s 15th Anniversary Season at the Jack Crystal Theater, May 31-June 2, 2023.
share