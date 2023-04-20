Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company FIGHT FORWARD FESTIVAL Seeks Submissions

Playhouse Creatures Theatre Company's Fight Forward Festival is currently seeking submissions.

PCTC's Fight Forward Festival was designed to offer ample opportunity for playwrights to address a plethora of issues that need addressing.

Get full details here:

"We have been very pleased with the submissions so far and are busy reading. But, since our announcement, a tsunami of horrific events (unfortunately, not new) has made it imperative that we focus our call for plays on the following three issues:

GUN VIOLENCE

REPRODUCTIVE RIGHTS, CHOICE

WHITE SUPREMACY

Make no mistake, they are all related. The voices that cry for liberty and freedom to own a gun, are the same voices that deny women control over their own bodies.

The same voices that claim to be patriots are the same voices that expel duly elected legislators for exercising their patriotic duty to protest.

The same voices that claim banning drag shows (to PROTECT the children), and denying LGBTQ people their rights, are the very voices that refuse to protect these same children from being slaughtered by assault weapons and unregulated access to guns.

And, it is no coincidence that these three issues dovetail into the overarching issue of the rise of (yes, I am going to write it!) Fascism/White Supremacy/the dissolution of democracy.

We urge you now and always to dig deep and rise to the occasion by creating a new 10-minute (or less) play highlighting one of these three aforementioned, intertwined issues.

If you have already submitted we will allow a second submission only on the three above issues."

Five plays will be selected and the winners will each be awarded a $100, prize, as well as a June, rehearsed public presentation; a three-day virtual presentation.

Deadline: May 15

10 minutes, No Submission Fee

Contact: Send submissions to PCTCFights@gmail.com by May 15th, 2023