Players Theatre Reveals Week Two Winner Of LUV 2024 Short Play Festival

Week 2 of the 12th annual Players Theatre LUV 2024 Short Play Festival has come to a close. Each weekend for three weeks in February, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premieres to celebrate love in all its forms.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Thots & Prayers", written by Riley Fee and directed by Julian Guzman Abril .

This outrageously funny play begins with Father Neil Downs (Riley Fee) and Sister Stella Virgin (Kathryn Loggins). Both sneaking into what they believe is an empty confessional for some risqué alone time, they soon discover each other's unseen presence on opposite sides of the confessional booth. What proceeds is a comedy of errors and misunderstanding, culminating in a scandalous and devastatingly funny final moment.

"Thots & Prayers" was joined by four other passionate and playful one-acts.

"Love in the Time of Kindergarten", written by Kathryn Loggins and directed by Carly Wilkins, transports viewers to a simpler time - kindergarten. Jo (Kathryn Loggins) and Denny (Riley Fee) are young children in a sandbox at the playground. Together they must learn how to play nice and make new friendships.

"We Will Always Have Paris", a musical written by JC Hopkins and directed by Sam Wilson, follows Louise and Jack, two star-crossed lovers who after a romantic time spent together in Paris, broke up. Louise felt that things were going too well and would ultimately end in heartbreak. Through reflection with her friend Silvina - and a few love songs - the coffee shop barista and a live guitar player stand witness as the two lovers are drawn back together.

"On the Sidelines", written by Serena Norr and directed by Alana Radar, finds strangers Maple (Shelley Molad), and Tero (Brian Uhrich) meeting and getting to know one another at a high school reunion. It is soon revealed, however, that Maple never went to that high school and is trying to fill an emptiness in her life. Tero then shares that he has been mourning his wife since her passing and is trying to find meaning in his life and to move forward. They end up connecting on a deep and poignant level.

"Interrogation of Love" written by Ben Dworken and directed by Megan Magee, features Matt (Nicholas Amodio), a young man with autism who is too nervous to go on the date he has arranged on a dating app. Enter Misty (Jacqueline Neely), Angel (Ivana Noble), and Amy (Lauren Winnenberg), who are "Charlie's Cherubs", a nod to the popular "Charlie's Angels". Together they convince Matt to go on his date with Kristi from the dating app, who it is revealed is actually someone Matt knows.

The Players Theatre LUV 2024 Short Play Festival concludes this Thursday through Sunday with Week 3, which will present five brand new love-themed plays that are sure to keep February romance and relationships flowing!

Tickets can be purchased at: www.ShortPlayNYC.com

The festival takes place at the Players Theatre:

115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor

New York, NY 10012

Week 2 Plays, February 22 - 24 at 7pm, February 25 at 3pm.

"Fresh Kills" by Sarah Congress

"Let's Go Out For Dinner" by Matthew W Foster

"The Place Where We Meet" by Grace Schofield

"Putting it Behind Us" by Bob MacKay

"Relationship Status Report" by Veronica Murphy