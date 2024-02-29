Players Theatre Announces Week Three Winner Of LUV 2024 Short Play Festival 

Audiences roared with laughter and sighed at the sweetness of Week 3 in the final week of the 12th annual Players Theatre LUV 2024 Short Play Festival. Each weekend for three weeks in February, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premiered to celebrate the beauty of love.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "Relationship Status Report", written by Veronica Murphy and directed by Richie Byrne.

This laugh-out-loud comedy features news anchors Caroline (Hunter Corbet) and Jeff (Alan Cordoba-Diaz), who deliver the news while trying to hide their relationship in order to avoid filling out HR forms. Enter show runner Daphne (Veronica Murphy) whose blatant favoritism of Jeff and obvious dislike of Caroline rachets up the conflict to a new level. Eventually Daphne comes around - but not before playing an embarrassing trick on Caroline!

"Relationship Status Report" was in good company with four other funny and touching plays.

"Fresh Kills", written by Sarah Congress and directed by Monica Hoyt, finds Isabella (Elizabeth Wright-Williams) and Michael (Blake Williams) aboard the Staten Island ferry. They have recently matched on a dating app and are going on their very first date. However, the date is during the COVID-19 pandemic. Things are going well until Isabella, a Democrat, learns that Michael is a "Liberal Republican". Will they make it to Staten Island in one piece?

"Let's Go Out to Dinner", written by Matthew Foster and directed by Kevin Weston, begins with Sean (Gabriel Porch) coming home for the weekend with his new fiancé, Jesse (Tyler Marx) for a dinner party at his parents' Kat (Lisa Vickery Foster) and Carson (Raymond Kester) home. Jesse's parents Rex ( Kevin Weston) and Beah (Missi Foster-Hubbard) are coming too. Love is certainly in the air and so is surprise! Sean and Jesse are young men, coming "out" for dinner to their parents.

"The Place Where We Meet" written by Grace Schofield and directed by Anastasia Novak, follows two star-crossed lovers Thomas (Tristan Mesmer) and Jenna (Regina Famatigan), whose jobs are to make people fall in love. The only problem is that they are in love themselves and cannot be together. One night a year they get to be together, but Jenna doesn't know if it's worth it anymore. Can love truly conquer everything else?

"Putting it Behind Us", written by Bob Mackay and directed by Martin Pfefferkorn, features newlyweds Brett (Rocco Spoon Jr.) and Maddie (Margaret Engel) are celebrating their two-month anniversary with a weekend mini-moon at the local Marriott. Their romantic plans are derailed, however, when Maddie has a decidedly unromantic (and stinky) incident.

