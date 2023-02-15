Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Players Theatre Announces Week One Winner of LUV 2023 Short Play Festival

Each week for three weeks, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premieres with an aim to romance and charm audiences.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Audiences in the West Village were enchanted last weekend with the opening of The Players Theatre 11th LUV 2023 Short Play Festival. Each week for three weeks, a new selection of 15-minute original plays premieres with an aim to romance and charm audiences.

Last weekend's audience-selected winner was "What Say You, Boson Q?", written by David Malouf and directed by Marina Barry.

This clever, comedic one-act directly involves the theatre audience, who are treated as a 'test audience' previewing a new version of The Newlywed Game. Newlywed couple Julie (Christine Redhead) and Brad (Spencer Lewis Steeby) compete with Boson Q, a supercomputer with access to online information about them. The game, hosted by Chuck (Kevin Hauver), soon reveals secrets about the couple that strain their marital bonds.

"What Say You, Boson Q?" was joined by four other spectacular one-acts.

"Differently Abling", written by Zoé Badovinac and directed by Shelby Pickelny, follows two very differently disabled people-Max (John Meehan) and Jacks (Zoé Badovinac)- as they go on a blind date. He's an American, she's a Briton. There are misunderstandings and tensions at first, but eventually they find humour around their different disabilities and cultures. Finally, there are indications this may lead somewhere, with a potentially stronger relationship because they will learn from and support each other. Disability dramaturge Max Bayford consulted.

"The Rules", written by Megan Kemple and directed by Sarah Vishnev, deals with the fallout from a "situationship". Portrayed by Megan Kemple and Kathleen Denecke (and stage managed by Tanisha Thakkar), two friends Alexa and Bethany discuss Alexa's complicated relationship with a newly engaged man. This bittersweet conversation leaves the audience examining why we sometimes make decisions that aren't the best for us.

"Our Daughter's Wedding", written and directed by Saima Huq, finds a long-divorced couple-Kenneth (Joseph Fusco) and Saundra (Keira Wesley)-meeting again at their grown daughter's wedding, where they discuss why they never should have married 35 years ago. Both funny and poignant, the characters bring audiences on a nostalgic journey that ends on a sweet note.

"Feng Shui" by Taylor Vetter features partners James (Mike Votta) and Kevin (Javier Alexander) who have a loving relationship. It is soon revealed, however, that they have been covering up a sinister secret. When they are joined by James' coworker Carol (Elizabeth Gibson), the audience catches a glimpse at just how dark James and Kevin's relationship is.

The Players Theatre LUV 2023 Short Play Festival continues this Thursday through Sunday with Week 2, which will present five brand new love-themed plays that are sure to tug at the heartstrings of audiences! Tickets can be purchased here. The festival takes place at The Players Theatre: 115 MacDougal Street, 3rd Floor.

For more information and tickets visit: www.ShortPlayNYC.com

Week 2 Plays, February 16 - 18 at 7pm, February 19 at 3pm.

"Wedding Blues", written by Frank Stancati and directed by Catherine Lamm. Starring Joseph Bosse, Scott Keyes, Lexie Showalter, and Ellie Plourde

"Tomorrow", written by David Taylor Little and directed by Carson Crow. Starring Seth Laidlaw and John Ververis.

"The Immortal Jellyfish", written by Elise Valderrama and directed by Haneen Arafat Murphy. Starring Elise Valderrama and Mike Brown.

"Marriage Counseling on Valentine's Day", written and directed by William Zolla II. Starring Elizabeth Sanders, Dan Purcell, and Jade Andersen.

"Do I Know You?", written by Mike Long and directed by Chloe Kounadis. Starring Brett Bainer and Giuditta Lattanzi.



