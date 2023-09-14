Play On Shakespeare Announces Fall 2023 Season

Play On Shakespeare, the not-for-profit organization dedicated to exploring the world of Shakespeare in performance through translation and adaptation, today announces their Fall 2023 Season.

Building upon Play On Shakespeare's mission to enhance the understanding of Shakespeare's plays in performance, Play On Podcasts bring timeless tales directly to modern audiences. The series – presented by Next Chapter Podcasts in partnership with Play On Shakespeare – has released Macbeth, Pericles, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and Coriolanus amongst various other titles over the last two and a half years.

Play On Podcasts just released episode 1 of Othello. Mfoniso Udofia's unsparing translation of Shakespeare's cruelest tragedy unmasks the ravages of prejudice and racism with unflinching honesty, revealing a world where bodies can be dispossessed by the meanest of minds. Starring Jeremy Tardy, Kayli Carter, Barret O'Brien, Paul Juhn, Christopher Gurr, Francesca Fernandez, Rachel Crowl, Lakisha May, Tommy Schrider, and Natalie Hegg. Design includes music composition, mix, and sound design by Lindsay Jones. Dramaturgy and Cultural Consulting by Martine Kei Green-Rogers – as well as direction by Victor Malana Maog and audio play by Catherine Eaton.

Romeo and Juliet will follow later this year. Further information will be shared shortly.

Listen here.

Henry IV, Part 1

Lewis & Clark College

November 3-11

Translation: Yvette Nolan

Direction: Waylon Lenk

Location: Lewis & Clark Theatre [Portland, OR]

King Henry IV is preparing for war to defend his crown from the upstart Hotspur. But his son, Prince Hal, is too busy languishing in taverns and brothels with the roguish Falstaff to bother with politics. Will Hal continue to wallow in dissolution, or will he finally stand up for his inheritance and his family?

More information here.

ACMRS Press [Arizona Center for Medieval and Renaissance Studies] continues releasing Play On Shakespeare's translations in print. All 39 titles will be published over the next several years.

Play On Shakespeare's DEMOS project is now available on YouTube. The DEMOS project is a series of vibrant, short films that demonstrate side-by-side performances of Shakespeare's original text and the modern translations featuring extraordinarily talented actors with a wealth of experience performing Shakespeare.

Play On Shakespeare is a non-profit company promoting and creating contemporary modern translations of Shakespeare's plays. Play On partners with artists and organizations across the globe to deliver these translations through theatrical productions, podcasts, and publications. Play On Shakespeare is made possible through generous support of the Hitz Foundation.

The Hitz Foundation has projects in science, the arts, and the environment throughout the world. In addition to Play On Shakespeare and Play On Podcasts, the foundation also supports several archaeological projects in northern Guatemala and funded the largest LiDAR mapping ever undertaken for archaeological research to support these projects (discovering 60,000 new Mayan structures). The foundation funds Global Digital Heritage which captures state-of-the-art 3D models of museum collections and heritage sites and shares them with the world at no cost. The foundation also supports several environmental projects including the Maasai Wilderness Conservation Trust, which protects ecosystems and biodiversity of East Africa through conservation efforts that directly benefit wildlife, wilderness and the local Maasai communities.