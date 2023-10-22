Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

The production runs November 8, 9 & 11.

By: Oct. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month Photo 2 A Class Act NY Performs ANNIE JR. Next Month
Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observe Photo 3 Sergio Trujillo Joins Latiné Musical Theatre Lab to Empower Emerging Writers with Observership Program
A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month Photo 4 A Class Act NY Performs MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL EDITION Next Month

On November 8th, 9th, and 11th, the Mastercard Midnight Theatre will present SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL, an awe-inspiring creation from the exceptionally talented students of Mott Haven Academy Charter School. Dedicated to meeting the unique needs of children in the child welfare system, Mott Haven Academy has made an indelible mark as the first charter school of its kind. Haven Kids Rock, a Music & Arts program was specifically created for Haven Academy students.

Check out photos from the production below!

SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL is a gripping pop/rock production that illuminates life in the Shelter. Performances run Wednesday Nov. 8th 7:00 PM, Thursday Nov. 9th 7:00 PM VIP NIGHT, and Saturday Nov. 11th 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM (two shows) at 75 Manhattan West Plaza  (33rd street between 9th and 10th Avenues, New York, NY 10001).

Tickets are $35-$100 and available at the box office.

This year's production is supported and backed by Dolphin Entertainment the producer behind Nickelodeon hits Zoey 101 and Ned's Declassified as well as YA feature films Justin Bieber's Believe and Max Steel and BMG Music. PRG North America, Scenic Arts Studios and Enhance a Colour fabricated the scenic design.

Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Brett Macias AN UN-HEROS JOURNEY To Have Industry Staged Reading Directed By Ioana Alfonso Photo
Brett Macias' AN UN-HERO'S JOURNEY To Have Industry Staged Reading Directed By Ioana Alfonso

Brett Macias' An Un-hero's Journey will receive two staged readings in New York City on October 30th.

2
Yangtze Repertory Theatre Adds Performances Of SALESMAN之死 To Sold-Out Run At Connelly Photo
Yangtze Repertory Theatre Adds Performances Of SALESMAN之死 To Sold-Out Run At Connelly Theater

Due to popular demand and critical acclaim, Yangtze Repertory Theatre, in association with Gung Ho Projects, has announce two additional performances of Salesman之死 as part of its sold-out run at the Connelly Theater (220 E 4th St, Manhattan).

3
ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE Returns To Theater For The New City Next Month Photo
ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE Returns To Theater For The New City Next Month

Following the resounding success of her groundbreaking production, 'THE WHITE BLACKS,' esteemed playwright and director Melanie Maria Goodreaux is set to captivate audiences once again with a new staging of 'ENOUGH VO5 FOR THE UNIVERSE,' with a special appearance by Malik Yoba.

4
Sponsored By Returns To Players Theatre With FREAKIN BATS Photo
Sponsored By Returns To Players Theatre With FREAKIN' BATS

Sponsored By returns to Players Theatre with an all new show featuring brand new sketches and pretapes. The cast includes new members Ken Stancil Jr. and Taylor Hennings, along with returning favorites. Don't miss this hilarious NYC sketch comedy collective on October 20th at 9:30pm. Get your $15 tickets now with promo code 'sponsoredby'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary Video
Watch Past and Present Glindas Perform 'Popular' for WICKED 20th Anniversary
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo! Video
Ben Celebrates BACK TO THE FUTURE Day with Choreo!
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions Video
Elphabas Have an Elphaball at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Alexa, Play in Off-Off-Broadway Alexa, Play
Theater Row (10/31-10/31)Tracker CAST
The Beholden in Off-Off-Broadway The Beholden
The Chain Theatre (10/26-10/29)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan's One Woman Show in Off-Off-Broadway ACAB: Angry, Crazy & Black! Sydney Duncan's One Woman Show
Union Hall (11/05-11/05)Tracker
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (10/27-10/28)Tracker
Genre bending crossover trio Empire Wild in Off-Off-Broadway Genre bending crossover trio Empire Wild
Baruch Performing Arts Center (10/25-10/25)Tracker
Owl Theory, a courtroom drama in Off-Off-Broadway Owl Theory, a courtroom drama
Old Town Hall Theater (10/28-10/29)Tracker PHOTOS
The Genie's Jukebox in Off-Off-Broadway The Genie's Jukebox
HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club (10/23-10/23)Tracker PHOTOS
The Haunting of Miss Robusta in Off-Off-Broadway The Haunting of Miss Robusta
The Stonewall Inn (10/21-10/25)Tracker CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You