Photos/Video: First Look at SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL at The Mastercard Midnight Theatre

On November 8th, 9th, and 11th, the Mastercard Midnight Theatre will present SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL, an awe-inspiring creation from the exceptionally talented students of Mott Haven Academy Charter School. Dedicated to meeting the unique needs of children in the child welfare system, Mott Haven Academy has made an indelible mark as the first charter school of its kind. Haven Kids Rock, a Music & Arts program was specifically created for Haven Academy students.

Check out photos from the production below!

SHELTER ME, THE MUSICAL is a gripping pop/rock production that illuminates life in the Shelter. Performances run Wednesday Nov. 8th 7:00 PM, Thursday Nov. 9th 7:00 PM VIP NIGHT, and Saturday Nov. 11th 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM (two shows) at 75 Manhattan West Plaza (33rd street between 9th and 10th Avenues, New York, NY 10001).

Tickets are $35-$100 and available at the box office.

This year's production is supported and backed by Dolphin Entertainment the producer behind Nickelodeon hits Zoey 101 and Ned's Declassified as well as YA feature films Justin Bieber's Believe and Max Steel and BMG Music. PRG North America, Scenic Arts Studios and Enhance a Colour fabricated the scenic design.