Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

The two performances are on the Eve of April’s Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM.

Apr. 16, 2023  

spit&vigor will present a special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). The two performances are on the Eve of April's Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, or $90 for the show plus a special tour of The Players by the great-great grandson of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr. For advance reservations, please visit Click Here.

Check out photos from the show below!

Casey Wimpee's wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth. This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.

From the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that brought IN VESTMENTS to The Center at West Park and THE EXECUTION of MRS. COTTON to IRT Theatre, THE BRUTES (nominated for seven Planet Awards at the 2018 Planet Connections Festivity) is a deeply intimate portrait of a family divided. The piece is staged in the Round with minimal set pieces serving as a theatre and a dinner table. Civil strife, family devolution, and a country sharply divided - today or 150 years ago, the parable of this drama remains strong. Performed in the intimate dining room of Edwin Booth's historic home, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event (performed twice!).

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only




LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month Photo
LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month
LAST ROOM, a new play inspired by the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain, begins an exclusive eight-show run on May 5 in a private studio in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
Badia Farha and Plasma La Rose To Perform At The Iconoclast Theatre Collective Annual Thea Photo
Badia Farha and Plasma La Rose To Perform At The Iconoclast Theatre Collective Annual Theatre Celebration
Iconoclast Theatre Collective (The World to Come; GRINDR The Opera) will be celebrating theatre, community, and new musical development with a party to be held at the Dickens (783 8th Ave) on Tuesday, April 18th, beginning at 7:00pm.
STAGES to Have World Premiere at The Chain Theatre This Month Photo
STAGES to Have World Premiere at The Chain Theatre This Month
The Chain Theatre in association with Actors Theatre of NYC will present the World Premiere of STAGES, by playwright Kevin Hobaichan, directed by David Zayas Jr. (LAByrinth Theater Company Member, Dexter, This G*D Damn House at The Chain Theatre).
ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL Begins Performances At Union Temple This Month Photo
ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL Begins Performances At Union Temple This Month
The Neighborhood: An Urban Center for Jewish Life and Brooklyn Jews will present ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL, written by Sarah Sanders (Queer||Art Mentorship Program; BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop), directed by Daniel Krane (Princeton Summer Theater's FALSETTOS), with music by Sofia Geck (PBS's WORK IT OUT WOMBATS), from July 20-23.

More Hot Stories For You


Newly Founded Black and Women-Led Theatre Organization Set To Debut Work In Progress This MonthNewly Founded Black and Women-Led Theatre Organization Set To Debut Work In Progress This Month
April 16, 2023

SOHUMANITY, the newly founded New York City based theatre organization, by Broadway talent, Tanya Birl-Torres, joined by Sasha Hutchings, is scheduled to complete its Critical Breaks Artist in Residency at Hi-Arts with a public share of a work in progress, 'A Play in 3 Movements,' at Hi-Arts/ El Barrio's Artspace in East Harlem on April 21, 2023.
Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights OnlyPhotos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only
April 16, 2023

spit&vigor will present a special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee and directed by Sara Fellini. The two performances are on the Eve of April’s Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players. Check out photos here!
LAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next MonthLAST ROOM, A Play Inspired By Anthony Bourdain, To Be Produced in SoHo Loft Next Month
April 16, 2023

LAST ROOM, a new play inspired by the late chef and television personality Anthony Bourdain, begins an exclusive eight-show run on May 5 in a private studio in New York's SoHo neighborhood.
STAGES to Have World Premiere STAGES to Have World Premiere
April 15, 2023

The Chain Theatre in association with Actors Theatre of NYC will present the World Premiere of STAGES, by playwright Kevin Hobaichan, directed by David Zayas Jr. (LAByrinth Theater Company Member, Dexter, This G*D Damn House at The Chain Theatre).
ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL Begins Performances At Union Temple This MonthASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL Begins Performances At Union Temple This Month
April 15, 2023

The Neighborhood: An Urban Center for Jewish Life and Brooklyn Jews will present ASHKENAZI SEANCE: A GROUP RITUAL, written by Sarah Sanders (Queer||Art Mentorship Program; BMI Lehman Engel Musical Theatre Workshop), directed by Daniel Krane (Princeton Summer Theater's FALSETTOS), with music by Sofia Geck (PBS's WORK IT OUT WOMBATS), from July 20-23.
share