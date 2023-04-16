Photos: spit&vigor's THE BRUTES to Return To The Players (A Certain Club) For Two Nights Only

spit&vigor will present a special performance of THE BRUTES, written by Casey Wimpee (2-time Samuel French Short Play Finalist, 2007 NYIT Outstanding Original Short Script nominee) and directed by Sara Fellini (2018 Planet Award Outstanding Direction nominee). The two performances are on the Eve of April's Ides on April 19th and 20th at 7PM in the historic dining room at The Players (16 Gramercy Park S, New York, NY 10003). Tickets are $60, or $90 for the show plus a special tour of The Players by the great-great grandson of Junius Brutus Booth, Jr. For advance reservations, please visit Click Here.

Check out photos from the show below!

Casey Wimpee's wild and gripping drama, THE BRUTES, takes you backstage of an historic performance of Shakespeare's Julius Caesar featuring the renowned theatrical Booth family - brothers Edwin, Junius Jr. and John Wilkes Booth. This was the first and only time that the three brothers shared a stage together. The backstage drama becomes the focus of this portrait of their tempestuous relationship fraught with political conflict ending in an American tragedy.

From the critically-acclaimed and award-winning company members that brought IN VESTMENTS to The Center at West Park and THE EXECUTION of MRS. COTTON to IRT Theatre, THE BRUTES (nominated for seven Planet Awards at the 2018 Planet Connections Festivity) is a deeply intimate portrait of a family divided. The piece is staged in the Round with minimal set pieces serving as a theatre and a dinner table. Civil strife, family devolution, and a country sharply divided - today or 150 years ago, the parable of this drama remains strong. Performed in the intimate dining room of Edwin Booth's historic home, this is a once-in-a-lifetime event (performed twice!).