Photos: WOW WEE! By Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble Opens In November

Entering the world of fantasy this time around, the team presents Wow Wee! Adventures of a Little Girl Killbot Christmas Special!

What's a little girl robot to do now that "the singularity" has occurred - and just in time for Christmas? (In tech terms, the singularity describes a hypothetical future where technology grows out of control ... and irreversible.)

Check in with the Trumans, America's favorite TV family and their mechanical moppet, Andie the Android, as they face the End of the World and discover the True Meaning of Christmas. Wow Wee! It's a post-apocalyptic 80s sitcom Christmas Special!

Featuring live music by John Munnelly as "The Last Musician on Earth" will premiere at The Producers Club. Running November 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19, and December 2 & 3, at 8:00pm. Tickets $20 Online / $25 Cash Only at the Door (The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York, NY 10036)

Photo Credit: IRTE