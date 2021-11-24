Photos: Photos: Inside the Making of THE GHOSTS ALL AROUND YOU on Roosevelt Island

Main Street Theatre & Dance Alliance announces the opening of "The Ghosts All Around You" in the Howe Theatre, running Dec 10-12 and 17-19, 2021 (in-person & livestreamed).

A multigenerational, multicultural cast of talented MSTDA actors, along with a stellar creative team including acclaimed director Steven Eng and a longtime creative contributor to MSTDA, assistant director Jacqueline Lucid are launching what is sure to become a holiday tradition for Roosevelt Island, right on Main Street NYC!

What do Charles Dickens, Nelly Bly, Scrooge and the people of Roosevelt Island all have in common? They will all be appearing live this holiday season on Roosevelt Island! The ghosts of Roosevelt Island will be coming to life to tell a tale in which worlds are interwoven in a gripping and meaningful story of equality, human connection and compassion, just in time for the season of giving!

Composer and Co-writer, Fadner has been riding a ghostly train of thought similar to the "greatest writer in English history", Charles John Huffman Dickens.

The musical is set on Roosevelt Island, featuring landmarks such as the Smallpox Hospital and The Octagon (formerly the NYC Insane Asylum). Even the Roosevelt Island Red Public Bus plays a role! Every year, since her husband William (played by Gabriel Portuondo) died, the struggling yet optimistic single mother Cheryl Makepeace (played by Kimbirdlee) reads "A Christmas Carol" to her three young children, hoping to teach her kids goodwill and kindness. This year, the family moved to Roosevelt Island, and Cheryl works for the modern day Scrooge and real estate tycoon, Potiphar Stingyas (played by Russ Cusick.) Circumstances arise to reveal inequalities and painful pasts which lead to self-examination, redemption and valuable life lessons, as the ghosts of the past try to break through and a memorable story is told and sung.

Featuring costumes by Amelia Dombrowski, choreography by Isaiah Reynolds, lighting design by Zackry Childers (stage manager), music direction by Jonathan Fadner, and digital projection and set design by Rachel Reuben. Executive Director Kristi Towey, AED/THeatre Dept Head Kimbirdlee Fadner and the MSTDA Board of Directors are thrilled to produce this community-minded new work.

For more information visit http://www.mstda.org/the-ghosts-all-around-you.html

Photo Credit: Irina Island Images