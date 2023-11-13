Photos: MY THANKSGIVING RECIPE (CHAOS IS THE POINT) Serves Up Laughs At The Producers Club

Find out what the special ingredient in this comedy of Family and Control and discover that Chaos truly is the point.
POPULAR
IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, is back having just opened "My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the Point)", an improvisation based comic theatre piece, featuring live, original music. This comedy explores the moments that matter, despite the mess and chaos leading up to that ultimate family gathering - Thanksgiving!
Celebrating their twelfth season of wildly funny and weirdly absurdist improvisation-based comedy theatre, the award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original plays inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters for a fluid and funny night of improvised humor packed with social commentary.
My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the point) runs Fridays and Saturdays, through December 9, 2023, 8:00pm - 9:30pm, at The Producers Club, 358 W 44th St, NYC.
Find out what the special ingredient in this comedy of Family and Control and discover that Chaos truly is the point.
Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar
Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy
Bridget Knapp, Nannette Deasy, Connie Perry
John Munnelly
Sam Katz, Evie Aronson
Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter
John Munnelly
Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Bridget Knapp, Connie Perry
Natalie Hunter, Connie Perry
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson
Sam Katz, Connie Perry
Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson
Nannette Deasy, Connie Perry, Bridget Knapp, Evie Aronson
Bridget Knapp, Sam Katz
Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Connie Perry
Natalie Hunter, Connie Perry, John Munnelly, Evie Aronson
Connie Perry, John Munnelly, Bridget Knapp, Evie Aronson
Natalie Hunter, Bridget Knapp, Nannette Deasy
Evie Aronson, John Munnelly, Nannette Deasy
Connie Perry, Nannette Deasy
Nannette Deasy, Bridget Knapp
Videos
|Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14) PHOTOS
|Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)
|SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)
|NYFOS@Juilliard: Ned at 100
Peter Jay Sharp Theater (1/18-1/18)
|Shake Rattle & Roll Dueling Pianos
The Cutting Room (8/06-12/30)
|Daniel Cainer's Jewish Chronicles... Christmas Special!
SoHo Playhouse (12/13-12/23)
|Grace Campbell: A SHOW ABOUT MEn
SoHo Playhouse (11/14-11/17)
|All I Want For Christmas Is Me
Laurie Beechman Theater (12/20-12/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You