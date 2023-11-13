Photos: MY THANKSGIVING RECIPE (CHAOS IS THE POINT) Serves Up Laughs At The Producers Club

Find out what the special ingredient in this comedy of Family and Control and discover that Chaos truly is the point.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, is back having just opened "My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the Point)", an improvisation based comic theatre piece, featuring live, original music. This comedy explores the moments that matter, despite the mess and chaos leading up to that ultimate family gathering - Thanksgiving!

Celebrating their twelfth season of wildly funny and weirdly absurdist improvisation-based comedy theatre, the award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original plays inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters for a fluid and funny night of improvised humor packed with social commentary.
 
My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the point) runs Fridays and Saturdays, through December 9, 2023, 8:00pm - 9:30pm, at The Producers Club, 358 W 44th St, NYC. 

Photo Credit: Roberto Tobar

Natalie Hunter, Nannette Deasy

Bridget Knapp, Nannette Deasy, Connie Perry

John Munnelly

Sam Katz, Evie Aronson

Evie Aronson, Nannette Deasy, Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter 

John Munnelly 

Sam Katz, Natalie Hunter, Bridget Knapp, Connie Perry 

Natalie Hunter, Connie Perry 

Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson 

Sam Katz, Connie Perry 

Nannette Deasy, Evie Aronson 

Nannette Deasy, Connie Perry, Bridget Knapp, Evie Aronson 

Bridget Knapp, Sam Katz 

Nannette Deasy, Natalie Hunter, Connie Perry 

Natalie Hunter, Connie Perry, John Munnelly, Evie Aronson 

Connie Perry, John Munnelly, Bridget Knapp, Evie Aronson 

Natalie Hunter, Bridget Knapp, Nannette Deasy 

Evie Aronson, John Munnelly, Nannette Deasy

Connie Perry, Nannette Deasy 

Nannette Deasy, Bridget Knapp 




