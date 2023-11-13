Photos: MY THANKSGIVING RECIPE (CHAOS IS THE POINT) Serves Up Laughs At The Producers Club

IRTE, the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble, is back having just opened "My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the Point)", an improvisation based comic theatre piece, featuring live, original music. This comedy explores the moments that matter, despite the mess and chaos leading up to that ultimate family gathering - Thanksgiving!

Celebrating their twelfth season of wildly funny and weirdly absurdist improvisation-based comedy theatre, the award-winning collective of comedy actors and writers develop, produce and perform original plays inspired by the Theatre of the Ridiculous movement, the work of Viola Spolin, and the indie comedy scene of turn-of-this-century's NYC. With a mix of simple costumes and dime store props, they bring to life broad irreverent characters for a fluid and funny night of improvised humor packed with social commentary.



My Thanksgiving Recipe (Chaos is the point) runs Fridays and Saturdays, through December 9, 2023, 8:00pm - 9:30pm, at The Producers Club, 358 W 44th St, NYC.



Find out what the special ingredient in this comedy of Family and Control and discover that Chaos truly is the point.