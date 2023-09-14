Photos: Inside the World Premiere Of REGARDING THE DISAPPEARANCE OF AMY at The Peter J. Sharp Theater

The Peter J. Sharp Theater on 42nd Street hosted the world premiere of the new play "Regarding the Disappearance of Amy" a thought-provoking exploration of mystery, memory, and the human psyche. Idalia Basterra’s play takes audiences on through the mysterious disappearance of high school student Amy Ginart.

Check out photos below!

Under the direction of Kyle Pleasant, the narrative unfolds through voluntary interviews between Detective Nemo (David Fine) and Amy's classmates, Sheila (Mia Topalian), Serena (Ruby Griffin), Simon (Nicholas Matos), and Spencer (Sammy Dell), each portrayed with exceptional authenticity and depth by the talented ensemble cast.

From the opening scene, it becomes evident that the narrative was designed to challenge preconceptions. Catherine Quirico's portrayal of Amy is haunting, drawing the audience into the mystery. As the play progresses, we watch the characters grapple with their own inner demons, shedding light on the intricate web of emotions and circumstances that surround Amy's disappearance.

One of the play's standout features is its ability to transcend traditional dialogue. Basterra’s narrative and Pleasant's direction seamlessly incorporate flashbacks and plot complexities through the omnipresent influence of social media, creating an immersive story that resonates with today's digital age. James Fenton’s minimal and modern stage design allows the characters to move seamlessly between settings and reinforces the interconnected nature of their lives. Meanwhile, Alex Fetchko's lighting design and Diego Lucano’s music and sound design work in tandem to accentuate the ideal stark atmosphere for these interrogations.

The production's 90-minute runtime feels like a whirlwind of emotions; Mia Topalian’s portrayal of Sheila’s meekness gradually turning into antagonism is brilliant. Audiences are kept engaged, with discussions and theories swirling in the air long after the curtains fall. Idalia Basterra's storytelling is both captivating and shrewdly resonant, making us question not only the truth behind Amy's disappearance but also our own biases.

The play is dedicated to the memory of Aidan Duver, a beloved friend to many in the production.

"Regarding the Disappearance of Amy" is not just a play; it's an exploration of human connection, perception, and the circumstances that surround us. It is a production that left audiences pondering long after the final bow and was a testament to the power of theater to move and provoke thought.

Photo Credits: Claudia Ponce & Eduardo Jimenez-Pons