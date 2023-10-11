Photos: Inside Royal Family Production's Sweet Sixteen Kick-Off Gala

The event was held October 2nd.

By: Oct. 11, 2023

Go inside Royal Family Production’s Sweet Sixteen Kick-Off gala, where they previewed their upcoming productions for their sixteenth season. The event was held October 2nd at their Times Square location with Kathleen Chalfant (Tony nominee, Angels in America) as host for the evening.

Check out photos below!

At the event, shows previewed include a full workshop run of the newest installment in the Women on Fire series, Hell Froze Over, a live version of See Her by Iman Schuk, a new play about climate change by Jason Odell Williams called The Big Shebang, and a new musical tentatively titled Abril with music and lyrics by Gina Naomi Baez and book by Gina Naomi Baez and RF Artistic Director Chris Henry. The evening was directed by Lorna Ventura, Charlotte Cohn, and Chris Henry, with choreography by Lorna Ventura. 

The performances featured Samantha Butts, Emily Anne Davis, Maia Eugene, Mariah Reives, Emmaline Gioia, Gus Birney, Constance Shulman, John Cariani, Camrie Hewie, Imogen Williams, Julian Shatkin, Gina Naomi Baez, Brittney Mack, Julia Macchio Kai An Chee, Steven Grant Douglas, and Tiffany Furicchia.

Royal Family Production is run by Chris Henry (Co-founder/ Artistic Director), Lorna Ventura (Creative Director) and Mark Falconer (Artistic Associate).

Photo Credit: Jovani Demetrie

Camrie Hewie
Camrie Hewie

Charlotte Cohen and Out Lady J
Charlotte Cohen and Out Lady J

Charlotte Cohen and Tom Marshall
Charlotte Cohen and Tom Marshall

Constance Shulman
Constance Shulman

Daniel Cooney and Juliet Stampler
Daniel Cooney and Juliet Stampler

Gina Naomi Baez, Katheleen Chalfant, Imogen Williams, Julian Shatkin
Gina Naomi Baez, Katheleen Chalfant, Imogen Williams, Julian Shatkin

Gus Birney
Gus Birney

John Cariani and Ralph Macchio
John Cariani and Ralph Macchio

Julia Macchio
Julia Macchio

Kai An Chee, Julia Macchio, Brittney Mack, Gina Naomi Baez, Steven Grant Douglas, Tiffany Furicchia
Kai An Chee, Julia Macchio, Brittney Mack, Gina Naomi Baez, Steven Grant Douglas, Tiffany Furicchia

Lorna Ventura, Rosa Arredondo, Iman Schuk, Chris Henry
Lorna Ventura, Rosa Arredondo, Iman Schuk, Chris Henry

Maia Eugene, Maria H. Reives, Emmaline Gioia, Samantha Butts, Emily Anne Davis
Maia Eugene, Maria H. Reives, Emmaline Gioia, Samantha Butts, Emily Anne Davis



