Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE MONKEY KING: A KUNG FU MUSICAL at Queens Theatre

Queens Theatre will present "The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical" February 11-12, 2023 in the Claire Shulman Theater.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

The Monkey King: A Kung-Fu Musical will star Sarah Lam Chiu as Guan Yin, Kimbirdlee Fadner as The Monkey King, Ellis Gage as Jade Emperor, Brian Jose as Demon of Havoc, Charles Pang as Immortal Teacher, Gage Thomas as Dragon King, Bella Villanueva as Jogo and Annie Yamamoto as Ganjuwai.

Also appearing in photos are: Steven Eng (Director), Jonathan Fadner (Writer/Composer/Music Director), Max Erhlich (Choreographer), Kelly Ruth Cole (Stage Manager).

Don’t miss the adventure as the first-ever female Monkey King battles against Heaven and Earth's most treacherous foes to save her tribe and achieve immortality. With a cast of memorable characters, a mix of classical and rock music, and kung-fu style choreography – this is an action adventure come to life, a heartfelt and inspiring story perfect for the entire family!

The Monkey King: A Kung Fu Musical is an original production created by theatre artists from Queens, which addresses lack of roles for Asian-American female leads and features 100% Asian cast.

Performances

Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 3:00 PM

Tickets:

$18 (plus fees*) or 4 for $60 (plus fees*) with code 4FOR60