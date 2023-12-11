Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop

The Drama Book Shop and Jay Michaels Global Communications present a special event. A reading of excerpts of Bambi Everson's holiday ghost story, SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS, followed by a talkback with Ms. Everson. Everson is an actor, teaching artist, and the author of over 30 plays. The play, set in present-day New York City, is the story of three friends – each grappling with tragic loss in their own way. As they navigate through grief, the play delves into the complexities of friendship, the human psyche, and the boundaries of reality.

See rehearsal photos!

Tuesday, December 12 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST at The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York City, RSVP Click Here. The event is free with purchase of Ms. Everson's play or another play at the Drama Book Shop from Ms. Everson.