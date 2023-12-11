Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop

Tuesday, December 12 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST at The Drama Book Shop

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre Photo 2 Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre
THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week Photo 3 THE GAZA MONOLOGUES Comes to the Noor Theatre This Week
Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hos Photo 4 Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hosted By AllIance Theatre

The Drama Book Shop and Jay Michaels Global Communications present a special event. A reading of excerpts of Bambi Everson's holiday ghost story, SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS, followed by a talkback with Ms. Everson. Everson is an actor, teaching artist, and the author of over 30 plays. The play, set in present-day New York City, is the story of three friends – each grappling with tragic loss in their own way. As they navigate through grief, the play delves into the complexities of friendship, the human psyche, and the boundaries of reality. 

See rehearsal photos!

Tuesday, December 12 · 7:30 - 8:30pm EST at The Drama Book Shop, 266 West 39th Street, New York City,  RSVP Click Here. The event is free with purchase of Ms. Everson's play or another play at the Drama Book Shop from Ms. Everson.

Photo credit: Frank Coleman

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop
SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop
SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop
SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop
SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Bambi Everson's SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS At The Drama Book Shop
SINCERELY HELD BELIEFS




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
ERNIES SECRET LIFE Comes to Dixon Place Next Month Photo
ERNIE'S SECRET LIFE Comes to Dixon Place Next Month

Dixon Place will present the world premiere of Concrete Temple Theatre’s Ernie’s Secret Life, an episodic odyssey that fuses ever-changing puppetry and stagecraft with humor, music, and a raw understanding of our profound collective reality. Learn more about the show and how to get tickets here!

2
DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week Photo
DOROTHY DANDRIDGE! THE MUSICAL Comes to Latea Theater This Week

Dorothy Dandridge! The Musical is being presented at the New York Theater Festival on December 11, 15 and 17 after a successful debut at Carnegie Hall in 2022.

3
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FUCKING A An MFA Acting Thesis Production Photo
Columbia School Of The Arts Presents FUCKING A An MFA Acting Thesis Production

Columbia University School of the Arts will present the MFA Acting Cohort of 2024 in their Acting Thesis production of Fucking A.

4
New Musical THE SPEED OF SOUND is Coming to Theater for the New City This Month Photo
New Musical THE SPEED OF SOUND is Coming to Theater for the New City This Month

Experience the captivating story of street musicians who find connection at Strawberry Fields in Central Park. Don't miss The Speed of Sound musical at Theater for the New City, running from Dec. 21 to Jan. 7. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway Video
PRAYER FOR THE FRENCH REPUBLIC Company is Getting Ready for Broadway
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)Tracker
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Peter Pan in Off-Off-Broadway Peter Pan
Trinity Theatre (12/14-12/23)Tracker PHOTOS
Sins and Stardust Burlesque: Industry Night in Off-Off-Broadway Sins and Stardust Burlesque: Industry Night
Kraine Theater (12/18-12/18)Tracker
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
A 'Berry Little Christmas in Off-Off-Broadway A 'Berry Little Christmas
The Green Room 42 (12/14-12/14)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
TRUE WEST in Off-Off-Broadway TRUE WEST
The Chain Theatre (12/14-12/16)
A Very Hitchcock Christmas in Off-Off-Broadway A Very Hitchcock Christmas
PlayGround NY (12/10-12/31)
The Green Room 42 Presents Something Old, Something New: A Golden Age Cabaret in Off-Off-Broadway The Green Room 42 Presents Something Old, Something New: A Golden Age Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (1/27-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You