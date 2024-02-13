Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank

"Coffin Room Confessionals" rehearsals are in full swing as we prep for our one night engagement at The Tank.

"A coffin room is not just a shrine to the things you love, but a shrine to yourself." Through this collection of monologues, chronicle through your firsts, your lasts, and what you've chosen not to share.

"Coffin Room Confessionals" premieres February 26th, 2024 @ 9:30pm. Tickets are available through this link!