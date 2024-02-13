Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank

Through this collection of monologues, chronicle through your firsts, your lasts, and what you've chosen not to share.

By: Feb. 13, 2024

"Coffin Room Confessionals" rehearsals are in full swing as we prep for our one night engagement at The Tank.

"A coffin room is not just a shrine to the things you love, but a shrine to yourself." Through this collection of monologues, chronicle through your firsts, your lasts, and what you've chosen not to share.

"Coffin Room Confessionals" premieres February 26th, 2024 @ 9:30pm. Tickets are available through this link

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank
Kai Koren, Anuka Sethi

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank
Julia Coffey, Lindsey Lewis, Anuka Sethi, and Liv Byrne

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank
Keeley Heagerty, Kai Koren

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank
Anuka Sethi and Kai Koren

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank
Kai Koren



Videos