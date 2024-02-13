Photos: Inside Rehearsal For COFFIN ROOM CONFESSIONALS At The Tank

Through this collection of monologues, chronicle through your firsts, your lasts, and what you've chosen not to share.
"Coffin Room Confessionals" rehearsals are in full swing as we prep for our one night engagement at The Tank.
"Coffin Room Confessionals" premieres February 26th, 2024 @ 9:30pm. Tickets are available through this link!
Kai Koren, Anuka Sethi
Julia Coffey, Lindsey Lewis, Anuka Sethi, and Liv Byrne
Keeley Heagerty, Kai Koren
Anuka Sethi and Kai Koren
Kai Koren
Videos