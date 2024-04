Photos: Go Inside DAWN TILL DUSK at The Estonian House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Dawn till Dusk," by co-producers Diina Tamm & Valev Laube, returned to New York City on March 23rd with an immersive celebration of life through the lens of Estonian folklore.

See photos from the performance below!

The unique multidisciplinary performance fused together dance and musical interpretations of Estonian mythology, folk calendar traditions, and old archive recordings dating back to the beginning of the 20th century, leading audiences on a journey through a year in life, experiencing mystic rituals, old and new folklore tunes, and traditions that have shaped modern-day understandings and practices of our cultural identity.

Directed by Estonian-born artists Diina Tamm and Valev Laube, this folk-inspired contemporary performance uncovered aspects of Estonian culture that, though no longer celebrated daily, continue to influence the cultural legacy and ongoing evolution.