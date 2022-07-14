Photos: GUMIHO Opens at the DR2 Theatre

Moxie Arts NY is proud to present GUMIHO by Nina Ki, opening TONIGHT at the DR2 Theatre in Union Square for five performances only!

In Gumiho, Kam, queer Korean adoptee and former reality TV star, has just been broken up with by her longtime girlfriend. She quickly re-immerses herself in the alcohol- and lust-fueled world of the Los Angeles queer scene, where she uses and is used by women, and has sex without the burden of intimacy. Through a series of one night stands, Kam moves from enjoying the casual hookups to questioning her worth as a person. Will she choose to be predator or prey? A rabbit, or a fox?

Gumiho, directed by Kai Kim, features performances by Anna Stacy, Si Chen, Tiffany M. Tan, and Phoenix Ra. Gumiho features lighting design by Robin A. Edigar-Seto, set design by Kailey Hays-Lenihan, sound design by Sasha Hawkins, costume design by Amelia Camilo, stage management by Bleu Zephra, and is line produced by Mikki Marvel and Kelsi Parsons. The show is executive produced by K. Hernandez Friend and Madelyn Paquette.

Gumiho runs from July 14th through July 17th only at the DR2 Theatre, for ticketing info please visit https://www.telecharge.com/Off-Broadway/Gumiho

The production is also hosting two community nights with discount tickets available: AAPI Community Night on Friday, July 15th and LGBTQIA+ Pride Night on Saturday, July 16th. Discounted tickets are available for these performances.



Moxie Arts NY is a theatre production company dedicated to engaging audiences with stories centering women, created by artists of historically excluded genders. Over the past eight months, Moxie's new program, the Moxie Incubator, has supported three playwrights, three directors, and six line producers through an accelerated development process of three new plays. The cohort members rotated throughout the program, so that each director and producer has worked with every show at one stage of its development. This three-step process has taken the plays from a winter virtual table read, to a spring staged reading, and now to a summer premiere production at the DR2 Theatre. For more information, visit www.moxiearts.org.