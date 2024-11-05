Photos: GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE at The Tank

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tank is presenting Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian and directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell. Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie began performances on October 17 for a limited run through November 10, 2024 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater. Check out photos below!

Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie tells the story of Golem, a non-copyright infringing creature who owns a non-copyright infringing smoothie shop called Tropical Smoothie in Panama City Beach, Florida. All is going well – until Smeegle, the notorious CEO of the mega-corporate Smoothie Kingdom, threatens to drive him out of business with tax loophole trickery. To save the shop, Golem and his loyal employees (Ian, a high school kid; Gabby, his overachieving older sister; and Kyle, a stoner college dropout) must come up with a plan to raise $60,000 in one week – or maybe 5 days? It doesn’t really matter. The point is, Golem owned a Tropical Smoothie.

The cast of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie will include Jarred Bedgood* (The Gospel According to Heather), Ethan Crystal (Don’t Forget the Lyrics), Julian Diaz-Granados* (Dear Evan Hansen), Megan Griggs (Stranger Sings!), Carson Higgins* (Babylon), Quiana Onrae’l Holmes* (Ain’t Too Proud), Garrett Poladian* (Titanique), SLee (Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man), and Lea Nardi (I Puritani).

*denotes Actors Equity Association member

