Photos: GOLEM OWNED A TROPICAL SMOOTHIE at The Tank

The show began performances on October 17 for a limited run through November 10, 2024 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater.

By: Nov. 05, 2024
 The Tank is presenting Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie, a new musical with book, music, and lyrics by Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian and directed by Patrick Swailes Caldwell. Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie began performances on October 17 for a limited run through November 10, 2024 at The Tank’s 98 Seat Theater. Check out photos below!

Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie tells the story of Golem, a non-copyright infringing creature who owns a non-copyright infringing smoothie shop called Tropical Smoothie in Panama City Beach, Florida. All is going well – until Smeegle, the notorious CEO of the mega-corporate Smoothie Kingdom, threatens to drive him out of business with tax loophole trickery. To save the shop, Golem and his loyal employees (Ian, a high school kid; Gabby, his overachieving older sister; and Kyle, a stoner college dropout) must come up with a plan to raise $60,000 in one week – or maybe 5 days? It doesn’t really matter. The point is, Golem owned a Tropical Smoothie.

The cast of Golem Owned a Tropical Smoothie will include Jarred Bedgood* (The Gospel According to Heather), Ethan Crystal (Don’t Forget the Lyrics), Julian Diaz-Granados* (Dear Evan Hansen), Megan Griggs (Stranger Sings!), Carson Higgins* (Babylon), Quiana Onrae’l Holmes* (Ain’t Too Proud), Garrett Poladian* (Titanique), SLee (Sex Tips for Straight Women from a Gay Man), and Lea Nardi (I Puritani).

*denotes Actors Equity Association member

Photo Credit: Marc J Franklin

Julian Diaz-Granados

Ethan Crystal, Golem, and Garrett Poladian

Ethan Crystal and Garrett Poladian

Lea Nardi, Jarred Bedgood, Garrett Poladian, Julian Diaz-Granados, Golem, Carson Higgins, Ethan Crystal, SLee, and Quiana Onrae'l Holmes

Lea Nardi, Smeegle, and Ethan Crystal

Ravenna and Garrett Poladian

Jarred Bedgood, Carson Higgins, Ethan Crystal, Lea Nardi, Golem, Garret Poladian, Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Julian Diaz-Granados, and SLee

Quiana Onrae'l Holmes, Smeegle, and Ethan Crystal

Lea Nardi

Lea Nardi, Julian Diaz-Granados, and Carson Higgins

Julian Diaz-Granados

SLee, Jared Bedgood, Carson Higgins, Lea Nardi, Julian Diaz-Granados and Quiana Onrae'l Holmes

Ravenna and Smeegle

SLee, Carson Higgins, Lea Nardi, Ethan Crystal, Golem, Garrett Poladian, Julian Diaz-Granados, Jarred Bedgood, and Quiana Onrae'l Holmes




