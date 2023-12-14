Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Shadows runs until December 16 with performances on Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 1pm and 7:30pm. 

By: Dec. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre Photo 2 Jen Jacob Stars in Bold and Controversial One-Woman Play FORCE At Chain Theatre
Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST Will Be Performed By The Pelican Players Photo 3 Sam Shepard's TRUE WEST Will Be Performed By The Pelican Players
Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hos Photo 4 Theatre For Young Audiences/USA Announces 2024 TYA/USA NATIONAL FESTIVAL & CONFERENCE Hosted By AllIance Theatre

Anthony M. Laura's new play SHADOWS is currently playing through December 16 at ART/NY. The limited engagement features a all female cast. The production features original music written by Rose Hart, composed by Philip Lauto and is directed by Laura. Check out all new photos below!

Shadows is an epic love story following Lyndsy Elle Cooper, a famous singer who is attempting a comeback by touring with 13-year-old pop star Jessa King. Lyndsy's world is turned upside down upon learning that her girlfriend is diagnosed with a life-threatening illness. The play explores the coincidence of trauma in our lives and the power of love outlasting sorrow.

The all-female cast includes Annette Berning, Mari Blake, Katia Mendoza, Susan Neuffer, Annie-Grace Payne, and Alexandra Rooney. The creative team includes lighting design by Yang Yu, sound design by Trey McGee, scenic design by Hayley Wallenfeldt, projection design by Qixin Zhang. Produced by Face to Face Films.

Performances take place at the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater at ART/NY, 502 West 53rd Street (corner of 10th avenue), New York, NY 10019. Subways: A/C/E to 50th Street, A/B/C/D/1 to 59th Street. Tickets are $25 (ADA), $40 (general admission), $65 (VIP) and are available at www.face-to-face-films.ticketleap.com/shadows.

Shadows runs until December 16 with performances on Wednesdays at 1pm and 7:30pm, Thursdays - Fridays at 7:30pm, and Saturdays at 1pm and 7:30pm. 

Face to Face Films is an independent film and theater production company focused on women led stories and bringing voice to people who are not regularly understood. Previous theater productions include, The Purple Room at Theater for the New City, A Place for Us at The Chain Theater One Act Play Festival and last year's production of The Girl With the Red Hair at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

Anthony M. Laura (Playwright/Director) is the founder and Artistic Director of Face to Face Films and a published playwright. His plays "A Place for Us" (BroadwayWorld nomination) and "The Girl with the Red Hair" (BroadwayWorld nomination for Best New Play) have appeared Off-Broadway at the Chain Theater and Gene Frankel Theater, respectively. Anthony’s film credits include Korinne (Best Supporting Actress), Sycamore (Best Actress, Best Director) and "The Isolation Trilogy," featuring three short films centered around the theme of mental illness with all female casts. “Shadows” is the second part of his memory trilogy, with "Duality" completing the trilogy next year at ART/NY. He believes that art has the power to change our perspective and bring us closer to love. www.facetofacefilms.net

Photo Credit: Filip Rucewicz.

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY

Photos: First Look at the World Premiere of SHADOWS at ART/NY




RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Mass Transit Theater Gets Ready For 2024/2025 Season With Latino Representation Photo
Mass Transit Theater Gets Ready For 2024/2025 Season With Latino Representation

Brazilian actress Juliana Silva de Sales is about to shine in the upcoming 2024/25 season of Mass Transit Theater Company as a special Guest Star.

2
THE MIKADO Returns to New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in January Photo
THE MIKADO Returns to New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players in January

New York Gilbert & Sullivan Players (NYGASP) continues its expanded 49th season with its critically acclaimed new production of Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Mikado.

3
Queer New York International Arts Festival Returns at NYU Skirball in February Photo
Queer New York International Arts Festival Returns at NYU Skirball in February

NYU Skirball presents the Queer New York International Arts Festival, featuring works from a diverse group of international artists, running February 7-17, 2024, at NYU Skirball. 

4
Photos: First Look at IS IT THURSDAY YET? at the Perelman Performing Arts Center Photo
Photos: First Look at IS IT THURSDAY YET? at the Perelman Performing Arts Center

Is It Thursday Yet? opens tonight, Tuesday, December 12 at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Check out all new production photos here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo Video
Interview: Why Corey Hawkins Wanted to Be Danielle Brooks' Harpo
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category Video
'Movie Musicals' Featured as Final JEOPARDY! Category
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town' Video
The Cast of MJ THE MUSICAL Performs 'Santa Claus is Coming to Town'
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
Awake in the Dark in Off-Off-Broadway Awake in the Dark
First Unitarian Congregational Society Brooklyn (12/14-12/15)Tracker
Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me in Off-Off-Broadway Kahn Artist: Madeline And Me
Don't Tell Mama (1/18-1/18)Tracker PHOTOS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Sins and Stardust Burlesque: Industry Night in Off-Off-Broadway Sins and Stardust Burlesque: Industry Night
Kraine Theater (12/18-12/18)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
Peter Pan in Off-Off-Broadway Peter Pan
Trinity Theatre (12/14-12/23)Tracker PHOTOS
The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show in Off-Off-Broadway The Dinner Detective Comedy Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective NYC (12/16-12/16)Tracker
Dessoff Choirs Presents Valerie Capers' Dessoff Choirs Presents Valerie Capers' "Sojourner"
Union Theological Seminary (2/24-2/24)
READING: Tape by Stephen Belber in Off-Off-Broadway READING: Tape by Stephen Belber
John DeSotelle Acting Studio (12/14-12/16)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You