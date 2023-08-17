Photos: First Look at the US Premiere of BORDERLESS at Theatrelab

Peter-William Jamieson award-winning solo show Borderless opened last week at TheatreLab in New York City. The immersive production runs until August 20. Australian playwright Jamieson also stars in the piece, Christie Koppe directs and serves as dramaturge.

New York Buyers Guide raved, "Rarely have we been so soul-struck by 85 minutes of play-going. Peter-William Jamieson is a major theater artist who inspires, delights, and awakens us. Don't miss this stunning highlight of the August season!"

The production previously played to sold-out houses in Australia and was a semifinalist for Best New Stage Play in 2020 with the International Script and Storyboard Showcase. Borderless was also shortlisted for the 2020 Rodney Seaborn Playwrights Award and was a finalist for the Best Script Award, Best Short Script Under 30 Pages.

Family is everything! Blake, an ordinary American kid raised by his father in a small coastal town meets his soon to be step brother, Hussan, an Afghani refugee who along with his mother escaped the Taliban terror during the civil war in the 1990’s. From their first meeting the two boys form an inseparable bond. A bond that would be tested when along with the rest of the world they watch the horrors of September 11th and the subsequent events unfold. Finishing high school they enlist in the Army and are deployed to Afghanistan. However upon their arrival the young men’s optimism and determination gradually disintegrates into chaos and a bloodied tragedy which years after returning home reappears to confront Blake.

Please Note: Contains strobe lighting, strong language, adult themes and drug use.

TLab Shares hosts the production. The creative team includes sound design and original music by Hal Rees, production design by Daniel Ampuero, and audio-visuals by Michael Yore. Produced by Ethan Felizzari-Castillo in association with Street Kid Collective Production and CK Theatricals.

Borderless runs until August 20 with performances on Thursday & Friday at 7:30pm, Saturday’s at 3pm and 7:30pm & Sunday’s at 5pm. Running time: 85 minutes. Performances take place at Theaterlab, 357 West 36th Street (between 8th and 9th avenues), 3rd Floor (elevator accessible), New York, NY 10018. Subways: 1, 2, 3, A, C, E to 34th Street.

Tickets are $30 students/$35 general admission and are available at Click Here.

Photo Credit: Rosie Dean - CK VISUALS