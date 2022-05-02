Photos: First Look at Invulnerable Nothings ALL THE MOURNFUL VOICES

Matthew Gasda's new play All the Mournful Voices just concluded its sold out run in Brooklyn. The production opened on April 15 and coincided with the 157th anniversary of President Lincoln's assassination, a major subject of the work. The site-responsive immersive production was produced by the US/UK theatre collective INVULNERABLE NOTHINGS. The company's Facilitating Director C.C. Kellogg directed the World Premiere.

The production was chosen as a "Best Immersive Theatre Experience" by City Guide, NY. Broadway World said, "I can't recall ever feeling so immersed into the world of a play...as I was at Invulnerable Nothings' modestly budgeted but richly effective production of Matthew Gasda's All The Mournful Voices,

April 17, 1865. Easter Sunday. The weekend of Lincoln's assassination. Three men reel and rage together in a tavern. A stranger's unexpected arrival sparks suspicion, reflection, and something mysteriously cosmic. All the Mournful Voices is a purgatorial bar play that focuses on the death of Abraham Lincoln and examines inherited cultural legacies of violence and loss.

The production was staged in an intimate, immersive style and featured Charlie Munn (The Maids/Intar), George Olesky (Titus Andronicus/Bedlam), Derrick Peterson (Kafka's Quest/Theater For the New City), Jake Austin Robertson (MADMAN/United Solo), and Christian Stevenson (Vacancies/The Gallery Players).

All The Mournful Voices also featured costume design by Beau Watson, environmental sets and lighting from Margot Mayer, and photography/visual process capture by Jordan Tiberio. The creative team is intentionally composed entirely of women and non-binary individuals to more fully explore the performatively masculine world of the paly.

All the Mournful Voices ran April 15 - April 29 at Forgotten Works, 46 Bridge Street, Brooklyn NY 11201. For more info on Invulnerable Nothings, please visit www.invulnerablenothings.com