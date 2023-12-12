Photos: First Look at IS IT THURSDAY YET? at the Perelman Performing Arts Center

Is It Thursday Yet? opens tonight, Tuesday, December 12 at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. Check out all new production photos below!

Is It Thursday Yet? is a stunning tapestry of dance, live music and home video footage that invites you into the unique complexities of dancer and choreographer Jenn Freeman’s life following her Autism Spectrum Disorder diagnosis at age 33. Since then, she has navigated an endless sea of epiphanies, examining childhood memories through this new lens.

Is It Thursday Yet? is co-created, co-choreographed and performed by Jenn Freeman, co-created, co-choreographed and directed by Sonya Tayeh, and composed and performed by Holland Andrews. The production runs from December 8 through December 23 at PAC NYC.

The company features Jenn Freeman, Holland Andrews, and Price McGuffey.

Is It Thursday Yet? is a PAC NYC commission. Jenn Freeman is a 2023 NDP Grant Award recipient. Support was made possible by the New England Foundation for the Arts with funding from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation and the Mellon Foundation in support of Is It Thursday Yet?. Is It Thursday Yet? has been made possible by additional commissioning funds provided by the O’Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation. Jenn Freeman is a 2023 New York State Council on the Arts grant award recipient.