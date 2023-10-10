Photos: First Look at Boomerang Theatre Company's World Premiere of Amy Crossman's THE GREAT DIVIDE

Performances continue through Sunday, October 22.  

Oct. 10, 2023

BOOMERANG THEATRE COMPANY presents world premiere production of Amy Crossman’s THE GREAT DIVIDE, directed by Scott Ebersold. THE GREAT DIVIDE is now playing at Off-Broadway’s HERE (145 6th Ave. Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring). This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison. Performances continue through Sunday, October 22.  

Check out photos from the show below!

Everything is fine!  No, seriously, it is - it's super duper extra never been better everything's  – wait, do you think Eli's gonna kiss her tonight at midnight? Do you think he loves her back? Do you think he – no, no, no one’s got a drinking problem, and the panic attacks are just, no, they’re – it’s fine, everything’s fine!!  Right?  Right!  This comedic exploration delves into the complex territory of love, loss, and the resilience to choose life in the face of incalculable loss. 

In THE GREAT DIVIDE, our protagonist’s inner conflict unravels with wit and charm, while addressing the profound themes of love, loss, and the path to healing. As the play unravels, the audience will be taken on a heartfelt and hilarious ride, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity. The story emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and the ability to overcome personal challenges, ultimately teaching us that even in the darkest moments, one can find hope and light.

Content Warning: Suicide

THE GREAT DIVIDE is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the aftermath of suicide. The play delves into sensitive themes, including self-harm and emotional distress related to suicide. While the production handles these topics with care and respect, we understand that they can be distressing for some individuals. Our goal is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees. Mental health is a priority, and we encourage anyone who may be affected by the themes in the play to seek support from mental health professionals or helplines. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The production features scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Brynne Oster-Bainnson, lighting design by Derek VanHeel. Jacob Subotnick  is the sound designer and Michelle Elizabeth is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.




