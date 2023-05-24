Photos: First Look At the Cast of TEETH Presented By The New York Theater Festival

Teeth is a surreal drama about three women's obsessive pursuits of beauty, art, and power in a stark, otherworldly Manhattan.
Teeth, the New York debut of playwright Kara Gordon, will premiere in the New York Theater Festival June 5, 7, and 10 at Teatro Latea.
Teeth is a surreal drama about three women's obsessive pursuits of beauty, art, and power in a stark, otherworldly Manhattan.
When Christine discovers a gallery run by the ethereal artist Mirabelle, she begins a quest to become "more than human." Meanwhile, her coworker Leia attempts to reinvent herself via plastic surgery. Blood spills and skyscrapers fall as the play hurtles towards its haunting conclusion.
Teeth is directed by Mari Sitner and stars playwright Kara Gordon as 'Christine,' Anastasiia Duvallie as 'Mirabelle,' and Steph Miller as 'Leia.'
Tickets are available at newyorktheaterfestival.com/teeth.
