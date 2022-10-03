Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Secret Theatre Academy

Oliver! The Musical is currently playing at the new home of The Secret Theatre to delighted crowds. This is perhaps the most ambitious Secret Theatre Academy production to date with a large cast of 24, smoking chimneys and a multi level set.

Oliver! was Directed by Richard Mazda who also plays Fagin, Stage Managed by Kris Carpenter, Choreographed by Rosie Dean with Vocal Direction by Kaila Wooten. The cast features Mia Jacquez as Nancy, Olivia Culver as Dogger, Zöe Nadal as Widow Corney with guest artists, Terry Olear as Mr Bumble, James Gavin as Mr Brownlow and Ryan Honey as Bill Sykes.

There are just 5 performances left from Wednesday 5th through to Saturday 8th October. Tickets are just $25/15 available HERE.