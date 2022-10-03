Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Secret Theatre Academy

This is perhaps the most ambitious Secret Theatre Academy production to date with a large cast of 24, smoking chimneys and a multi level set.

Oct. 03, 2022  

Oliver! The Musical is currently playing at the new home of The Secret Theatre to delighted crowds. This is perhaps the most ambitious Secret Theatre Academy production to date with a large cast of 24, smoking chimneys and a multi level set.

Oliver! was Directed by Richard Mazda who also plays Fagin, Stage Managed by Kris Carpenter, Choreographed by Rosie Dean with Vocal Direction by Kaila Wooten. The cast features Mia Jacquez as Nancy, Olivia Culver as Dogger, Zöe Nadal as Widow Corney with guest artists, Terry Olear as Mr Bumble, James Gavin as Mr Brownlow and Ryan Honey as Bill Sykes.

There are just 5 performances left from Wednesday 5th through to Saturday 8th October. Tickets are just $25/15 available HERE.

OliverTitus Landegger and Fagin''s Gang

Titus Landegger, Richard Mazda

The Company of OLIVER!

Mia Jacquez

Maddie Ward, Terry Olear, Titus Landegger

Baz Duarte, Titus Landegger, Olivia Culver

Terry Olear, Zoe Nadal

Richard Mazda


