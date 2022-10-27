Photos: FUKT Begins Live And Streaming Performances At The Tank
Through the chaos, we're left with a playful, yet personal story about moving the "FUK" on from trauma.
FUKT, a new uplifting dark comedy that inspires us to own our past and get on with our lives, written by Emma Goldman-Sherman and directed by Janice L. Goldberg, runs October 27 - November 13 at The Tank. Performances are available for both in-person and live streaming viewing.
FUKT seemingly begins as a solo show about why Emma changed her name. Enter Barbara and Bobbie, who steal the spotlight and demand to be included. Quarreling (and zombies and a striptease) ensues as the women's memories and perspectives collide. Through the chaos, we're left with a playful, yet personal story about moving the "FUK" on from trauma.
FUKT is a Bay Area Playwrights 2020 Finalist, Unicorn Theatre 2020 Finalist, and one of the top 10 most highly recommended scripts on The New Play Exchange. It was developed with New Circle Theatre Co., Dixon Place and 29th Street Playwrights Collective at the Dramatists Guild Foundation.
FUKT stars Bridget Ann White (The Will Rogers Follies on Broadway; Good Morning, Bill with Keen Company; Crossing the Double White Line at Jewish Rep), Eileen Sugameli, (That Physics Show, That Chemistry Show) and Julia Mack (The Second City, UCB, The PIT) with understudies Kati Schwartz and Mary Nepi. The production team includes Mariah Lotz (composer and music director), Michael Abrams (lighting), Anita Sibony de Adelsberg (set), Cami Huebert (costumes), Hannah K. Allen (choreography), Ray Rodriguez (fight director), Kaleigh Cerqua (PSM), and Kaili Turner (ASM).
FUKT runs October 27 - November 13, 2022. Performances are Thursday, Friday, & Sunday at 7pm and Saturday at 3pm at The Tank (312 W 36th Street). Running time is 80 minutes. Content warnings for gunshots and frank discussion of sexual abuse. Tickets are $11.93 - $37.97 including fees at thetanknyc.org.
Photo credit: Valerie Terranova
Julia Mack, Bridget Ann White & Eileen Sugameli
Julia Mack
Eileen Sugameli, Julia Mack & Bridget Ann White
Julia Mack, Bridget Ann White & Eileen Sugameli
Julia Mack & Bridget Ann White
Eileen Sugameli, Julia Mack & Bridget Ann White
Bridget Ann White, Julia Mack & Eileen Sugameli
