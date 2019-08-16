Photo Flash: Rude Grooms's ROMEO AND JULIET Opens Tonight In Astoria Park

Queens-based Rude Grooms opens its second annual free Commons Series in Astoria Park tonight with a production of Romeo and Juliet, featuring Rachel Schmeling (Juliet) and Dhruv Iyengar (Romeo) as the titular lovers. This year the production will once again tour parks and art spaces in western Queens.

The production is led by actor-manager Montgomery Sutton (Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe) and produced in partnership with Long Island City Artists at the Plaxall Gallery and the Astoria Park Alliance and is made possible (in part) by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. For more information on the show visit www.rudegrooms.com.

All performances are free and open to the public. The show performs at the Plaxall Gallery, Astoria Park, Queensbridge Park, and Rainey Park. All performances are at 6:30pm, with additional 1:30pm matinees at the Plaxall Gallery on Sundays.

Reservations are highly encouraged and may be made at the links below for access to the best seating areas: Rude Grooms patrons (patreon.com/rudegrooms) receive access to even better seating areas; VIP seating reservations and other perks are available now through IndieGoGo (igg.me/at/rudegrooms-romeoandjuliet).

Photo Credit: Jessica Latour





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You