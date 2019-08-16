Photo Flash: Rude Grooms's ROMEO AND JULIET Opens Tonight In Astoria Park
Queens-based Rude Grooms opens its second annual free Commons Series in Astoria Park tonight with a production of Romeo and Juliet, featuring Rachel Schmeling (Juliet) and Dhruv Iyengar (Romeo) as the titular lovers. This year the production will once again tour parks and art spaces in western Queens.
The production is led by actor-manager Montgomery Sutton (Twelfth Night at Shakespeare's Globe) and produced in partnership with Long Island City Artists at the Plaxall Gallery and the Astoria Park Alliance and is made possible (in part) by the Queens Council on the Arts with public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. For more information on the show visit www.rudegrooms.com.
All performances are free and open to the public. The show performs at the Plaxall Gallery, Astoria Park, Queensbridge Park, and Rainey Park. All performances are at 6:30pm, with additional 1:30pm matinees at the Plaxall Gallery on Sundays.
Reservations are highly encouraged and may be made at the links below for access to the best seating areas: Rude Grooms patrons (patreon.com/rudegrooms) receive access to even better seating areas; VIP seating reservations and other perks are available now through IndieGoGo (igg.me/at/rudegrooms-romeoandjuliet).
Photo Credit: Jessica Latour
Daniel Kemper, Casterline Villar, Jerome Harmann Hardeman, Rachel Schmeling, Deb Radloff, Carroll Herring, Montgomery Sutton, Dhruv Iyengar, Milagros Bobier, Laura Piccoli
Milagros Bobier, Carroll Herring, Deb Radloff, and Daniel Kemper.
Carroll Herring, Deb Radloff, Daniel Kemper, and Milagros Bobier.
Laura Piccoli, Casterline Villar, Carroll Herring, Daniel Kemper, Milagros Bobier, and Elisabeth Ahrens.
Jerome Harmann Hardeman, Casterline Villar, Laura Piccoli, Montgomery Sutton, Carroll Herring, Milagros Bobier, and Daniel Kemper
Dhruv Iyengar and Laura Piccoli.
Elisabeth Ahrens, Deb Radloff, Jerome Harmann Hardeman, Montgomery Sutton.
Deb Radloff, Rachel Schmeling, Casterline Villar.
Laura Piccoli, Montgomery Sutton, Dhruv Iyengar
Jerome Harmann Hardeman
Rachel Schmeling, Dhruv Iyengar, Carroll Herring, Montgomery Sutton, Laura Piccoli, Daniel Kemper, Deb Radloff
Jerome Harmann Hardeman, Rachel Schmeling, Dhruv Iyengar, Milagros Bobier, Laura Piccoli, Daniel Kemper, Deb Radloff
Dhruv Iyengar, Laura Piccoli, Carroll Herring, Montgomery Sutton
Carroll Herring, Rachel Schmeling, Milagros Bobier, Dhruv Iyengar
Montgomery Sutton, Laura Piccoli, Casterline Villar, and Dhruv Iyengar.
Carroll Herring, Milagros Bobier, Rachel Schmeling, and Dhruv Iyengar.
Carroll Herring, Rachel Schmeling, Milagros Bobier, and Dhruv Iyengar.
Deb Radloff and Rachel Schmeling.
Daniel Kemper, Montgomery Sutton, Deb Radloff, Jerome Harmann Hardeman, Rachel Schmeling, Casterline Villar
Rachel Schmeling and Dhruv Iyengar.