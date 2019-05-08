Photo Flash: Pat Suzuki Visits ON THIS SIDE OF THE WORLD

Last night, legendary performer Pat Suzuki attended a sold out performance of the NYC-based theatre collective Three Hares' terrific new song cycle, On This Side of the World, with music and lyrics by Paulo K Tiról. Performances run May 2 - May 12 at Access Theater in Tribeca, New York.

Check out the photos below!

The talented cast includes Albert Guerzon* (Escape to Margaritaville, Honeymoon in Vegas, Mamma Mia!, Ghost the Musical),Jaygee Macapugay* (Wild Goose Dreams, School of Rock, Here Lies Love), Diane Phelan* (School of Rock, The King and I, Here Lies Love and Bernarda Alba at LCT), Joanne Javien* (Thoroughly Modern Millie, First National Tour), Kevin Schuering* (The King and I, Lincoln Center National Tour), and Michael Protacio (Joanna Gleason's "Out of the Eclipse" at 54 Below).

*denotes member of AEA

Paulo K Tiról, composer-lyricist; Noam Shapiro, director; Ian Miller, music director; Priscilla Villanueva, stage manager; Melanie May (scenic designer); Annie Le (costume designer); Ethan Olsen (lighting designer); Lawrence Schober (sound designer); Megumi Lee, producer; Three Hares, executive production; Toro Communications, public relations.

On This Side of the World's 12-show limited engagement at Access Theater (3! 80 Broadway) continues through Sunday May 12. Tickets range from $30 for General Admission to $35 for Reserved Seating, and can be purchased ! online here via artful.ly.

Photo Credit: Garth Kravits



Pat Suzuki, Toro Adeyemi, Ian Miller, Jaygee Macapugay, Michael Protacio, Joanne Javien, Albert Guerzon, Pat Suzuki, Paulo K Tiról, Kevin Schuering, Noam Shapiro, Diane Phelan



Pat Suzuki and Jaygee Macapugay



Composer Paulo K Tiról and Pat Suzuki





