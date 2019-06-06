Photo Flash: LONE STAR Opens Tomorrow At The 13th Street Repertory Theatre

Back by popular demand, the acclaimed revival of James McLure's comedy LONE STAR opens Friday, June 7th at the 13th Street Repertory Theatre (50 W 13th St- between Fifth and Sixth Avenues) for eight performances only including June 8th, June 13th, June 14th and June 15th at 7:30 pm with matinees on June 9th and June 16th at 3:00 pm. The play, which received audience and critical acclaim from its 2017 production highlights rising star Matt de Rogatis as the lead and features the all female band The Chalks with Broadway actor Leenya Rideout.

The second week of the run will feature Ms. Rideout as a solo performer in the bar. LONE STAR transforms the theater into a rowdy Texas bar in the early 70's with many surprises. This production, directed by Joe John Battista marks the second NYC revival since Powers Boothe originated the role of Roy on Broadway in 1979. Tickets are $20. For tickets and further inform! ation visit the show's website at www.lonestarplay.com

Reprising their roles and joining Matt de Rogatis as Roy are Chris Loupos as Ray and Michael Villastrigo as Cletis. The club muscle is played by Tony Del Bono and John Constantine is featured in the cast. The Chalks are Mary Brienza, Kathryn Markey, Leenya Rideout.

With a new concept from past productions, LONE STAR features a performance by the all female band The Chalks inside a Texas roadhouse saloon in 1972. In the cluttered back of the bar, the play takes a turn and deals with a man who returns home after a tour of duty in Vietnam and bonds with his brother by reminiscing the past the present and the future.

