Photo Flash: Inside The 2019 New York Innovative Theatre Awards

On Monday, September 16, 2019, The New York Innovative Theatre Foundation announced the 2019 recipients at the annual Off-Off-Broadway IT Awards. For the past 15 years, the It Awards have celebrated the vibrant and creative indie theatre community under the dedicated leadership of Executive Directors Shay Gines and Nick Micozzi who are stepping down and at the ceremony introduced new leadership for the organization: Cat Parker, Artistic Director of Articulate Theatre Company; Ariel Estrada, Producing Artistic Director of Leviathan Lab Projects; and Jazmyn Arroyo, Co-Founding Artistic Director of Step 1 Theatre Project will join Akia Squiteri, Artistic Director of Rising Sun Performance Company as Directors of the organization.

Gines gushes, "We are excited to welcome new leadership with new ideas and energy to the organization. I am truly inspired by Akia, Cat, Ariel, and Jazmyn. I know that they are committed to the Indie Theatre community and are going to do bold and amazing things."

The ceremony will took place at the Centennial Memorial Theatre at 120 West 14th Street, NYC. If you were unable to attend, video streaming of the ceremony is available at www.nyitawards.com/live.

Photo Credit: NY Innovative Theatre Awards





