Photo Flash: In Rehearsal With The Pigeonholed World Premiere of #YOURMEMORIAL

Pigeonholed presents #yourmemorial, a new play written by Emily Daly and directed by Emily Lyon, from May 9-26, 2019 at HERE, 145 Sixth Avenue, NYC (entrance on Dominick, one block south of Spring). Tickets are now on sale and can be purchased at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/pr/1009680 or by calling 212-352-3101. For more information, visit HERE.org.

#yourmemorial is a play about what we choose to remember, what we refuse to see, and what it means to be real in the Facebook age. Lottie has always been that all-star student who's everyone's best friend. Fresh out of college, she's determined to change the world and make a difference. But when she's killed at her internship in Afghanistan, the Internet threatens to tear her memory apart. As fangirls, rubberneckers, pseudo-friends, trolls and her own social media fuel the digital storm, Lottie's friends will struggle over how and who gets to tell her story, and what her legacy should be.

Written by EMILY J. DALY, #yourmemorial features a cast of MEREDITH STARKMAN, Sasha Lazare, John Dewey*, and ESMERALDA GARZA. The play is produced by Justin Cimino, directed by EMILY LYON, stage managed by LINDSEY ZINBARG, costumes by SERA BOURGEAU, props and production design by SUSANNAH HYDE, lighting design by SAMMY JELINEK, sound design by CARSEN JOENK.



Over half of the #yourmemorial production team are cis-women or TGNC artists, designating #yourmemorial a Parity Productions Qualifying show! *Member of Actor's Equity.





