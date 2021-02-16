Photo Flash: Go Inside the Valentine's Day Edition of VOYEUR: THE WINDOWS OF TOULOUSE LAUTREC

Bated Breath Theatre Company presented a special Valentine's Day edition of its live hit Voyeur: The Windows Of Toulouse-lautrec on February 13, 2021. In addition to this acclaimed intimate performance experience, each ticket holder received a red rose provided by Starbright Floral Design (starbrightnyc.com), a glass of Prosecco, and chocolate truffles.

Voyeur is an open air, immersive theatrical experience that guides an intimate eight-person audience through the dreams of iconic artist Toulouse-Lautrec as he recalls his final absinthe-laced years living and working in Montmartre - and his love for can-can dancer Jane Avril. It is a unique blend of theater, dance, art, walking tour, live music and puppetry. The sidewalks, doorways and windows of Greenwich Village become the setting for VOYEUR as live accompaniment collides with the city's soundscape, transporting attendees into the romantic, bohemian world of 1899 Paris.