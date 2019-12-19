Photo Flash: First Look at PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM
Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam will open its limited run on Sunday, December 22, 2019, as the star of page and screen, Paddington, will take to the stage in this new fun-filled comedy. This production is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Rockefeller's critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and will begin a strictly limited 12-week run from through March 8, 2020 at Union Square's DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street). Tickets are on sale and available by visiting PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com.
See photos below!
In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he's expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival.
Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list - repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, bake a cake.... But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos!
Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives?