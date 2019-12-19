Photo Flash: First Look at PADDINGTON GETS IN A JAM

Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam will open its limited run on Sunday, December 22, 2019, as the star of page and screen, Paddington, will take to the stage in this new fun-filled comedy. This production is the eagerly anticipated follow-up to Rockefeller's critically acclaimed The Very Hungry Caterpillar Show and will begin a strictly limited 12-week run from through March 8, 2020 at Union Square's DR2 Theatre (103 E 15th Street). Tickets are on sale and available by visiting PaddingtonGetsInAJam.com.

See photos below!

In Jonathan Rockefeller's Paddington Gets in a Jam, Paddington goes next door to borrow a cup of sugar from his neighbor Mr. Curry, who is in a panic because he's expecting a visit from his Great Aunt Matilda. And so, Paddington volunteers to help Mr. Curry with his to-do list before her imminent arrival.

Throughout the afternoon Paddington attempts items on the list - repair the pipes in the bathroom, vacuum the floors, install new wallpaper, bake a cake.... But in typical Paddington fashion, nothing goes to plan. The pipes burst and flood the bathroom. The vacuum cleaner misbehaves and leaves dust everywhere. Paddington adds too much self-rising flour to the cake and his efforts at wallpapering turn into catastrophic (and sticky) chaos!

Will Paddington be able to fix everything before Great Aunt Matilda arrives?





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You